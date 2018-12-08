Political Campaign: Using Symbolic Facts -By Femi Amosun

Further to my recent piece (Creative Communications and Political Campaign in Nigeria view), which focused on the importance of marketing communications in the context of political campaign in Nigeria, and the beneficial effects of using local expertise to achieve positive outcomes, I am duty-bound to offer my expertise at this crucial time leading to the 2019 General Election.
Accede me to emphatically state that l have not been influenced or induced, financially or otherwise, by any political godfather(s) or a member of any Political Party. The background analysis conducted and any suggestions are purely non-partisan and independent to the core.
During the recent People’s Democratic Party (PDP) explicit 2019 Campaign Launch in Sokoto, PDP stated that their Campaign would be Issues-based, issues on the ground.
I may take the view that Issues-based strategy may not necessarily work in the favour of PDP. The prime reason why millions of Nigerians are facing hunger today is because of the monumental scale of Public funds looted during the 16 years of PDP government. In addition, the other two biggest Elephants in the lucid shadow of PDP are ACCOUNTABILITY and IMPUNITY. Many Nigerians will reminisce that PDP whilst in government committed an act of sheer unaccountability with impunity to the extent that looted public funds were shared among the selected few. Having observed the high-level of corruption in our country, Nigeria was referred to as a “Fantastically-Corrupt country” Sagacious Nigerians will also be sentient of the fundamental facts that had the All Progressives Congress (APC) lost the 2015 General Election, the monumental scale of looted public funds would have been notoriously covered-up with impunity.
APC should now respond to the PDP’s Issues-based strategy by focusing on the fundamental reasons why Nigerians are facing HUNGER and other social upheavals.
Using the concept of Functional Needs; APC should profoundly articulate all related problems and conflicts to the ineptitude of PDP 16 years in government. In order to reassure the Voting public, APC should highlight all the specific Measures and Policies in place to solve all the problems created by PDP misgovernment. It would appear that the PDP 2019 Campaign focuses on the issue of Hunger in the land (as overzealously expressed as if they care about the masses), which effectively means invoking Fear appeal to influence or convince the unsuspecting members of the Voting public. The same Fear appeal should now be used to counter PDP claims. APC, as a ruling Party, should move swiftly to identify the negative consequences of PDP 16 years in government. The underlying logic is that fear will stimulate and awaken the unconscious minds of the Voting public, thereby becoming fearful of another PDP Administration. The appeals may take the form of social disapproval or informing the public about the danger of another PDP Administration.
In this unsolicited Campaign communication advice, l should strongly advise APC to rigorously focus on key issues that will resonate with the Voting public, which are:
Equally important, APC should put these cardinal QUESTIONS to PDP:
I should also advise APC to:
Tactical Campaign for APC
At a time when Nigeria, slowly but steadily, is regaining her lost glory and gaining international confidence, the APC-led government cannot afford to allow all the progress made to emaciated. As we approach the 2019 General Election, What is at stake is our National interests including meaningful Youths engagement and building sustainable future. The APC-led government must be inclined to protect our National interests; develop and preserve resources including the Economy; Trade; National wealth; Human resources; Political system and evolution; Social system; Physical infrastructures; Education system; Security and Safety; sustainable Healthcare and Welfare; Commerce & Industry sectors; Public institutions; Power supply; Jobs creation; and above all relentlessly improve the lives of Nigerians.
