Connect with us

Political Issues

Political Fever In Kogi -By Alifia Sunday

Opinion Nigeria Staff

Published

4 hours ago

on

Kogi

Political fever ranging from inconclusive election, intimidation and money bag politics has taken its toll in this week Saturday governorship election as Yahaya Bello takes battle to the church and mosque for God’s intervention.

Speaking with a politician whose name is not revealed here for security reason, he said the state is on fire and needed the intervention of God.

pdp
pdp

The race to Lordlugard House Lokoja is generating more heat, certainly, the heat is not evaporating from the confluence river, but from the political hemisphere .
Both parties, Bello and Wada have shown muscles in their various campaigns with one scared of intimidation and the power that be and the other fizzled by the opponent crowed of supporters.

Who wins Kogi November 16th governorship election?

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Join Conversation

‘Good Ebening’ -By Issa Babatunde Ahmed opinionnigeria.com/g… pic.twitter.com/geyY…

About an hour ago from OpinionNigeria's Twitter via WordPress.com

Facebook

Trending Articles

Adetunji Ayobrown Adetunji Ayobrown
Democracy & Governance2 hours ago

Osinbajo: Loyalty On Trial -By Adetunji Ayobrown

The truth is either boring or bitter or even not palatable, but it must be said. Remember your mission, everything...
Sonala Olumhense e1435468745897 Sonala Olumhense e1435468745897
Global Issues8 hours ago

Oh City Of London, I Am Ashamed Of You -By Sonala Olumhense

As a Nigerian, I am thoroughly unhappy at the insulting way you are treating our great ruler, Muhammadu Buhari. This...
Social Media Bill Social Media Bill
Democracy & Governance8 hours ago

Bill to Regulate Social Media? -By Yemi Adebowale

Senator Mohammed Sani, APC Niger East, sponsor of the Social Media Regulation Bill, reintroduced on Tuesday in the Senate, says...
Jerome Mario Utomi Jerome Mario Utomi
Democracy & Governance9 hours ago

2019 Elections; Democracy, and Samuel Bagg’s Analysis -By Jerome-Mario Utomi

With about nine months after the 2019 Presidential, Governorship, National and state houses of Assembly elections held in the country-...
US President Donald Trump visits the US Mexico border in Calexico California on April 5 US President Donald Trump visits the US Mexico border in Calexico California on April 5
Global Issues13 hours ago

If You Have A Glass Jaw, Don’t Throw Punches -By Paul Ibe

There is a New World Disorder. One of the main reasons for this, according to Akin Oyebode, international lawyer and...
%d bloggers like this: