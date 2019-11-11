Political Issues
Political Fever In Kogi -By Alifia Sunday
Political fever ranging from inconclusive election, intimidation and money bag politics has taken its toll in this week Saturday governorship election as Yahaya Bello takes battle to the church and mosque for God’s intervention.
Speaking with a politician whose name is not revealed here for security reason, he said the state is on fire and needed the intervention of God.
The race to Lordlugard House Lokoja is generating more heat, certainly, the heat is not evaporating from the confluence river, but from the political hemisphere .
Both parties, Bello and Wada have shown muscles in their various campaigns with one scared of intimidation and the power that be and the other fizzled by the opponent crowed of supporters.
Who wins Kogi November 16th governorship election?
