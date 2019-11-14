Political Issues
Political Topsy Turvy In Edo State -By Alifia Sunday
Suspension reigns in Edo state. Adams Oshiomole suspended yesterday and today, the governor, his deputy and state chairman suspended. This is real political ‘crinker crinkum’ as Patrick put it.
Godfatherism wearing its ugly head in Edo state at a time Nigerians thought the scourge of playing god to credible puppetry leadership over citizens is gone.
Who suspend who in Edo and constitutionally, who blinks?
Take a look at the godfather and his godson enmeshed in a political Topsy turvy over who controls the APC structure in the state.
Join Conversation
Wole Soyinka: Sowore, human rights and the rule of law opinionnigeria.com/w… pic.twitter.com/WseE…
Trending Articles
Sowore: Buhari Is Up To His Old Tricks -By Jason Rezaian
olitical strongmen would have you believe they’re tough as nails, but they always turn out to have very thin skin....
Eavesdropping The Sex Lessons: What My Parents Kept Away From Me -By Ogungbile Emmanuel Oludotun
If I could clearly remember, I was just a 13 year old and I can hardly reminisce if I could...
Measuring The Health Of Nigeria’s Democracy -By Eze Onyekpere
How healthy is our democracy? Are powers being concentrated in the hands of a few men and women? Can Nigeria...
Nigeria: Conspicuous Consumption of Our Tomorrow, Today -By Alex Otti
“The phrase “consumer society” complements the description of the present social order as an “industrial society.” Needs are tailored by...
Osinbajo: Loyalty On Trial -By Adetunji Ayobrown
The truth is either boring or bitter or even not palatable, but it must be said. Remember your mission, everything...