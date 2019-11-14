Connect with us

Political Topsy Turvy In Edo State -By Alifia Sunday

Opinion Nigeria Staff

Published

7 hours ago

on

Governor Obaseki visits Adams Oshiomhole2

Suspension reigns in Edo state. Adams Oshiomole suspended yesterday and today, the governor, his deputy and state chairman suspended. This is real political ‘crinker crinkum’ as Patrick put it.

Godfatherism wearing its ugly head in Edo state at a time Nigerians thought the scourge of playing god to credible puppetry leadership over citizens is gone.

Who suspend who in Edo and constitutionally, who blinks?

Take a look at the godfather and his godson enmeshed in a political Topsy turvy over who controls the APC structure in the state.

Wole Soyinka: Sowore, human rights and the rule of law opinionnigeria.com/w… pic.twitter.com/WseE…

About 3 hours ago from OpinionNigeria's Twitter via WordPress.com

