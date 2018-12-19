Politics of Absolutism: To Love Or Hate Buhari? -By Isa Eneye Mubarak

It is no secret that I love President Muhammadu Buhari. I am not unaware of his many weaknesses and flaws. And because of this fact, I’m able to employ an objective mind in my critique of his politics and policies. I love him without glorifying him, something that is difficult for many to grasp in this highly toxic political milieu that is characterised by politics of absolutism. Politics of absolutism dictate that a leader is either absolutely right or absolutely wrong. This absolutism has blinded us greatly in our judgement, we either praise everything done by a leader or criticize everything done by a leader. We either totally love or totally hate a leader. The Buhari situation has proved that, loved by many and hated by many. I am strongly against Politics of Absolutism!



Leaders are humans, and we must critique them with this fundamental understanding. This is what I find troubling among our social media ‘political analysts’. Their absolutist views and short-term memory loss. There was a time that we have to be frisked with metal detectors before we were allowed into our places of worship. There was a time 2000 people were massacred in a single town (Baga). There was a time we wake up to news of Bomb blasts every single morning.

There was a time massive looting, corruption, and oil theft was at its peak. But unfortunately, all have been forgotten, we now call Buhari ‘incompetence?’ – I guess ‘incompetence’ is now subject to interpretation – forgive me for loving the man who changed all that. Indeed, short-term memory is an actual thing. I must also accept that there are new challenges in his government (herdsmen and co) but I am confident that since he defeated the aforementioned, he will defeat anything.



We all voted for Buhari for different reasons, you may have voted for him to make 1$ = N1. Some may have voted for him simply because they were fed up with GEJ. Some may have voted for him because they want Jobs. But most of us voted for him because of his stance against corruption, his integrity, and a clean slate. Fight against corruption may be very difficult, but, we belong to the school of thought that strongly believes that once corruption is defeated every other thing will surely fall in place. And we still firmly believe that.



According to NPC, Nigeria population now stands at 197million, there is no point insulting Buhari and Buharist . I am not going to vote for a young man simply because he is young, or vote for a woman simply because she is a woman. I vote my conscience. Pick a candidate of your choice, in fact, you can choose to run all by yourself or vote anyone you believe in. But don’t try to impose your political leanings on people who don’t share your sentiment or insult them. That is the height of political immaturity. The beauty of democracy is the ability for us to have different political choices.



Elections are not won on the internet, get your PVCs and stop being bitter about Buhari exercising his rights as a citizen. Next year, feel free to vote against him if you wish. Again, leaders are human, and we must critique them with this fundamental understanding. This is Buhari – flawed and problematic; courageous and visionary; wise and mature; fearless and vulnerable. He inspires and provokes. He’s messy. He’s a mess. But he is fully human and in spite of it all, he’s too amazing.



©. Isa Eneye Mubarak

[email protected]

