Politics, Politicians, Are They Really Needed? -By Rabiu Oladele

Reading and thinking can help a lot but truly, it depends on what you are reading and what you are thinking about. Just like so many people are online, some re making research to better their self, some are just seeing movies and some are interested in online games. Anyone can choose to do anything online as long as they can do justification to it

I was online some time ago, and all I was doing was to read about how the people of past generations were able to live together and creating so many unforgettable histories, for some of them, they laid down their lives just to make sure they are doing what is positive to their environment, I won’t also forget that I also read about those that embarked on negative things throughout their life, the truth is that history will never forget what we all have done while living

The language we are speaking today was what some people guided successfully, some wrote stories, some fought very hard for their region and they won’t be forgotten for what they have done

All these made me think a lot, and I asked myself “Do we really need the politicians”

I will like to share my experience on what happened when I served my nation in the National Youth Service Corp. This is what I really do not like to bring to the media space but if it will motivate someone out there, I will rather do it than not to.

When I Got to my Place of primary assignment which happened to be a secondary school, I took my time to study the students I want to teach and this also include testing them orally and written, I got to discover that when it comes to speaking, they will rather like to keep quiet but if its written, quite encouraging number of them have a lot on them to write, then I got to know that they are SHY to talk which becomes a very big problem because no matter what you know, if you are not able to say it, no one will believe you know it and this will have a huge negative effect on the personality of the individual.

I came up with an idea to help them in the speaking ability. I had to take on the advantage that they have a space on their timetable made for literary and debate for the whole pupils in the school but it’s not well utilized. Obviously, I couldn’t have done this alone because of the population of the student then I had to discuss this with my co corps members for support which they were happy about the idea. The next thing we did is to inform the school management about the idea and they were also excited about it.

I won’t want to bore you with bit by bit of what we did and how we drew up the calendar for the content, despite the fact that we had no money, no sponsor, we were able to do great work on the students on their speaking ability to the extent that we started receiving accolades from their parents because they could see what we were able to do and how it has impacted on them even at home. Some of the things I won’t forget is that there are sometimes the parents will have to gift to us little of their farm produce just to show their appreciation, we became one big family all together, the Student became so free to us and can relate with us as their uncles and aunts

There was a day I got so pained when I saw some of my students being asked to leave school to go home and bring their school fees for the term, there was also my best Student in the subject I taught being sent home, I saw him crying as he leaves the school premises, I was emotionally disturbed by that and I had to call him and asked what was his excuse for not paying and he told me his parent had no money yet, then he was shedding tears while talking to me, I was emotionally moved to ask how much the money was, to my surprise, the fee was just 1500 naira for a term, then I got more disturbed that I never believe that someone could not have such to pay for a term fee for a child, I had to follow him to the school principal that I volunteer to pay part of the fee the same day while he bring the rest the next time he will be coming to school.

Then I started thinking of how I could help some of them from the stipends I am getting from the Federal Government. Obviously I couldn’t have pay for all but I could still pay for some for at least one term. I was faced with the challenge of who to pick, I don’t want to pick randomly because I might be bias doing that. What I could think of using is to test their ability in written and oral based on how we have taught them. I told the management on my decision and they welcomed it. I set out questions on essay writing which they will have to write and the best will be picked to defend it, I did this and gave them enough time to submit, After marking their script, some of them were picked and were told the date that they will be defending what they have written. To be neutral, I asked for the assistance of my colleagues to be the panel of judges which they did.

At the end, 3 were picked to be the first, second and third where they were sponsored for the school fee for a Term each. The surprising thing I did was to also pay for a term of the best student of the subject I though, Do you know what surprised me? It was the same boy I paid part of the fee when I saw him crying home and he was so happy because he wasn’t expecting it.

Now I decided to share this with you just to let you know that to help someone does not really need a huge amount of money, sometimes you need no money at all. Just to help pick up a broken bottle from the road to avoid accident for another passerby alone is enough to help. This brings me to the fact that do we really need to be a politician before we can help our community? I see some promises of some politicians when aspiring for a position and I just have to shake my head because most of the things they talk about is what they can still do without contesting for a political position.

Before I drop my pen, I will like to let you know of some people who have helped without even being a politician or having all the money in the world, they are as follows

Do you know that Abraham Lincoln helped with his Gettysburg speech to inspire His Nation with the abolition of slavery? No money is involved

Do you know that the major message of Jesus is all about teaching and inspiring LOVE? No money is involved

William Wilberforce fought tirelessly for ending the slave trade at the time when many accepted it as economic necessity. No money is involved

Nelson Mandela campaigned for justice and freedom in his country. No money is involved

Albert Einstein was also a champion of human rights and campaigned for a peaceful world. Politics not involved

Thomas Jefferson helped draft the declaration of independence and fostered a belief in human rights. Money not involved

Martin Luther King inspired millions of people, black and white, to aspire for a more equal society. Money not involved

Just with the usage of words, William Shakespeare captured the richness and diversity of human existence in a most powerful and poetic way. Money and Politics not needed

Muhammad Ali refused to fight in Vietnam War and became a champion of civil rights and African interest, when asked how he would like to be remembered, he said “As a man who tried to unite all humankind through faith and love”. Money not needed

Mother Theresa lived a life of poverty to try and ameliorate the conditions of others. Politics not needed

Rumi, a Muslim poet and Sufi mystic which his poetry is about love and the dipper meaning of life have a universal appeal. Politics not needed

Mahatma Gandhi

Winston Churchill

Buddha

Florence Nightingale

Galileo

Princess Diana

Oprah Winfrey

Desmond Tutu, etc…

There are so many names I can continue to mention but I still wouldn’t like to bore you. Now let’s look at some little things I feel we can do to help our communities without having to be a politician or being wealthy.

Neighborhood Enhancement

1. Help people paint and repair their homes.

2. Volunteer to clean up trash around a neighborhood.

3. Create a mural that depicts values of your community.

4. Set up an art exhibit at a local business, sell the creations, and use the money to fund a cause in your community.

5. Collect supplies for persons who have been victims of a fire or other disaster.

6. Plant a community garden.

7. Organize a campaign to raise money for new playground equipment, or reconstruct the playground yourself.

8. Share your skills! Volunteer to teach a class at a community center.

9. When fall comes around, distribute leaf bags and offer to assist neighbors with raking their yards.

10. Campaign for additional lighting along poorly lit streets

Special Needs

1. Volunteer at a Special Olympics event.

2. Work with kids who have special needs on an art project.

3. Set up a buddy system with the special needs program at your school.

4. Raise money to purchase Braille books, large print books or other needed materials for the special needs program at a local school or community center..

5. Volunteer to read books or newspapers to those who are visually impaired.

6. Visit a local care center to learn more about those with special needs, and ask how you can help.

7. Recruit some friends or a class to help set up a library at a children’s hospital.

8. Create a pamphlet that includes helpful tips concerning the respect of and interaction with people who have special needs

Teach a senior how to use a computer or the Internet.

10. Call up elderly people who live alone to check if they need anything.

Obviously, there are more than I have listed that each and every one of us can embark on to better our society, if we all are doing all these according to our capacity, you will see that we really do not need these politicians to help us and they will be faced with bigger issues. With this, I believe I have encouraged someone to do well.

