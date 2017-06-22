Poor Career Guidance/Counselling In Nigeria; My Story -By Jennifer Oshomegie

It all started way back when I was a primary school pupil. I so much fancied and loved the banking profession that I often dreamt of it. Even as I proceeded to a prestigious federal college in northern Nigeria, the dream was still bright. However, just as I was about gaining entry into senior secondary school where I had to make a career choice, my parents would not hear of it. They argued that I didn’t “fit into” the banking profession, that I “looked” calm and disciplined so I would do better in Sciences (either Medicine or Pharmacy or any related profession

Evidently, I was very good in Mathematics and Business studies as a junior student- those were part of the prerequisite subject credits I needed to be in Commercial Science class and had aced them. However, the “Guidance Counselor” denied me clearance into the senior class of my choice. Again, her reasons were my looks- more like a pure Science student and not Commercial. She tried to talk me into pure sciences but I was adamant to the extent that she instructed me to bring either of my parents to sign an “undertaking” before I would be cleared for my choice class.

It was uncommon then to “disobey” our school Guidance Counselor so my greetings afterwards were received with very limited smiles as the Counselor was upset with me for a while, but eventually understood, saying I had a right to be wherever I wanted to be.

I did well in the final exams and applied for my dream course, but alas! I was offered Linguistics English instead, to study at the University. After all my night and day-dreams, the rare battles I won, encouragement from friends…It was heartbreaking. Devastating as it was, I took the offer. Why not? Gaining admission as a non-indigene was difficult and change-of-course procedures, even more cumbersome. I developed a love for this course only as I studied it and I am already its degree Holder.

Where things went wrong…

It is important that parents allow their kids follow their dream career paths/professions and not impose one on them because of their “looks”, attitude or behaviour as these have nothing to do with career choice making. Also Guidance Counseling should be given primacy in Secondary schools such that professionals are employed for the purpose; so students can be guided into and nurtured early in the right classes for the right careers. My school’s Counselor was actually our English Teacher, hence had insufficient or no training for the job, else there wouldn’t have been any mention of “looks” and “undertaking”.

It is a common practice in Nigeria to be offered a course “continents” away from one’s career path. The “almighty” University admissions should have been flexible enough to accommodate students’ career choices, and change-of-course should not be such an uphill task that is better left than started. Some applicants abandoned their quest due to the rigorous procedure involved. I urge the Government to fix this.

A huge step in the right direction is the commendable work of The African Youths Advancement and Support Initiative (AfriYasi), providing free and professional Guidance counseling to students especially from low-income homes under their enlightenment programme. If I had proper guidance, especially in secondary school, maybe I would have had the nerve to take on the journey of changing my course of study at the University.

Nonetheless, if I am opportune to, I think I still won’t mind a Bank job.

Ms Jennifer Oshomegie writes from Port Harcourt, Nigeria.

