Practices That Groom Commercial Sex Culture In Teenage Girls -By Edwin Alivionote

The girl child grows with a model that was used to nurture her from childhood to adulthood. The beginnings of most habits that make up our habits in the adult stage of life are precipitated into our personality from the tender age as a child. Mother have critical role to play in the lives of their daughters especially towards their carriage and charisma when it relates to sexuality.

A child who is growing begins the integration into the social circle by developing the speech buds. The child who experiences a latent period before the wobbling talks come forth observes the communication pattern within her domain. For household who are open to unguarded speech making that are vulgar in nature, the child will build her vulgarity from there. But, unknown to the guardians, the knowledge gained from the attentive listening of the child is not expressed until the early adolescence.

The issue of dressing and girl beautification is another core of raising the stakes of the feminine sexuality. The common practices among mums are to compete with friends and colleagues on beautification for their daughters. The zeal to outsmart the competition make the mothers go out of bond on what should be fit a child. It is common to find little girls wear up make-ups and clothing that add up sexual appeal to their outlooks. The fact that mums are referred here doesn’t exempt the dads from the guilt. Sometimes too, the father go all out to make her daughter appear the way he will supposedly desire for her, which might not be the best outlook for her age. The message we send with the dress-code is very important. The reason for most child rape is not too farfetched.

Also, gifts are normal presents for children, the facts remains that most girls get gifts often than the male child. The gift which often comes to them because of their feminine status adds to their awareness of the power of feminism. The girl who is lavished with gifts and money from childhood under various courtesies will find it habit to expect. She nurse the feeling of being rewarded for either doing nothing or doing little. She becomes a product of compliments real or fake. She can see very clearly that her beauty is adored and is the source of her ovation, she is ready to keep things this way and thus concentrates her energy in making the beauty glow.

Somehow, our society has grown into accepting some odd ideologies relating to sexual norms. The adult folks make the teenage females see the males as independent while the girls are dependent. Hence, the common practice is that the male gives material things out to the female while the female reciprocates this gesture with her body as the best acceptable appreciation from the males.

Sex as a reward system is the best available option for the girl is an ideology that sells faster than the dollar market. The truth remains that, the idea is so much in practice such that it is more a norm than a habit. The ease with which our teenage girls can switch from this abnormal ideology into becoming commercial sex hawker is very narrow. The usual relationships between boys and girls, has sex as the one true factor else the need is defeated. The days when boys and girls became friends for socialization and impactful complements are dead gone. Sex is the ultimate and the media and entertainment industry has the best credits for this.

I am sure we know that bribery in the world of some females (teenagers inclusive) has little to do with the offer of money but almost 99% centres on the offer of sex to get the desired need. We are sure to have God’s grace in wisdom and guidance to help fix this anomaly.

