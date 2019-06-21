Presdent Buhari And The ‘Hilltop Syndrome’ -By ‘Tunji Ajibade

A delegation from the north-western part of the country visited President Muhammadu Buhari lately. They appealed to him to do more to help people under attack from bandits in that part of the country. I took note of the visit for two reasons. One, Asia, wife of Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna State, was among the President’s guests. I hardly see this high-spirited and intelligent woman in the public space. So I imagine that she considered this to be a very serious matter, indeed, to have joined other Nigerians, including a journalist, Kadaria Ahmed, to have a word with the President.

The second reason has to do with the comments Buhari made on that occasion, highlighting the root of some of our man-made challenges as a nation.

This isn’t the first time I’ve called attention to the security situation in the North-West on this page (April 26, 2019). Therefore, I took note when Kadaria Ahmed led a protest to Aso Villa recently over the killings in that part of the country. I also took note when she and others from the North-West visited the President. The attendees stated their mission. Buhari responded, pointing out the relevance of the civilian population and community leaders in maintaining peace and security. His view came against the background of reports about the nefarious roles of some community leaders in the dire security situation in the North-West. But I extend the issue of the relevance of community leaders to other places in Nigeria where there are communal challenges, but leaders adopt divisive tendencies rather than remain as promoters of dialogue and reconciliation.

Tunji Ajibade

I wouldn’t understand any role for a community leader other than providing good example and working to maintain peace among his followers. In doing this, he is not only for people of his ethnic group, but also for all people who come under his jurisdiction, irrespective of tribe or religion.

Nowadays, most community leaders champion only the struggles of the ethnic groups they belong to. When issues arise between their ethnic groups and others, they support calls to chase out non-indigenes. This isn’t leadership. Real leaders settle local feuds as soon as they arise, rather than allow such to become rallying points for cross-ethnic disputes.

Everyone in a leader’s domain belongs to him. If leaders wisely manage issues that arise, and issues must arise, they and their respective communities become beneficiaries of the value that newcomers naturally add to where they reside. Any measure contrary to this is a symptom of what I refer to as the hilltop syndrome, which is a mentality rooted in the era when each small tribe exclusively lived by itself on hilltops during the pre-colonial era in order to avoid invaders.

Many have moved into the valley, but they still advocate chasing non-locals away at the slightest disagreement. Yet, their own relatives live in other communities, prosper there, sometimes have disagreements with others, but they are not chased away. I think that if the Americans had chased Sergey Brin away Google would probably have been a Russian company rather than one that generates billions of dollars for the American economy. Brin’s family emigrated from Russia to the United States in 1979. He met Larry Page at Stanford University and both of them created Google.

In the United Kingdom, Boris Johnson (Boris is a Russian name) is about to become the Prime Minister. Each time Nigerians emerge as mayors in cities in the US and UK, we celebrate them. In our localities though, we support pushing out others at the slightest disagreement. Even those who enjoy opportunities in the Diaspora support people in their home communities in Nigeria that order non-indigenes to leave.

Some ethnic groups in Nigeria have been smart to encourage people from other ethnic groups to integrate and they treat them as their own. The Hausa and Fulani in northern Nigeria are actively doing this. I applaud this cosmopolitan mentality because the Yoruba have it, too. In any case, my ancestors (Alaafin of Oyo) presided for centuries over Oyo Empire that once included different ethnic groups from parts of Kogi, Kwara, Oyo, Osun, Ogun and Niger States, as well as the Republic of Benin. History shows that towns that accommodate others become great — politically and economically. But some ethnic groups erroneously think their towns belong to them only and their leaders are only for their ethnic groups. This is narrow-mindedness that breeds mushroom and poverty-ridden communities. I can’t understand community leaders who encourage such mentality.

A real leader wants as many people as possible around himself. Wise kings encourage people from diverse backgrounds to seek shelter under their umbrella. When anyone in their domain prospers, it is to their credit. But they know that there is work to be done. So they’re prepared to settle feuds that may arise among their followers by encouraging dialogue and reconciliation always. That is leadership.

I’ve often stated on this page that any effort to push a Nigerian out of a community where he has chosen to make a living isn’t sustainable and those who militantly make that call should forgo lasting peace. Such measure puts a question mark on the ability and wisdom of the leadership in the community concerned. Capable leaders don’t avoid the inherent challenges when different people live together by agreeing with followers to chase non-locals away.

Those who advocate this step and community leaders who encourage them only sign for what renders people and their communities undeveloped in perpetuity. That is why I’m not moved when some roll out a catalogue of faults and criticise government for lack of development in their communities. They blame government, while preventing private capital that people of other ethnic backgrounds may have from being brought to their locality, yet the collective energy and private resources of diverse people are what truly develops communities.

On Democracy Day, President Buhari talked about his experiences as a child and what a united Nigeria had done for him. He said he had met many Nigerians and had come to understand a lot of the issues that impacted this nation. He said he could, therefore, do no more than dedicate the rest of his “life to work for the unity of Nigeria and the well-being of Nigerians.” I share this disposition because Nigeria is too beautiful, with its diversity, for anyone to beat the drums of disunity and expect to get some of us to dance. I urge Buhari to institute an annual presidential award in honour of community leaders who promote peace among members of different ethnic groups in their domains. The prize must go only to community leaders who forestall threats to peace in a given year and selection should be done by detrabilised and reputable Nigerians.

Now, to other matters. I congratulate the new Speaker of the House of Reps, Femi Gbajabiamila. But he got me laughing on his first day at his new job because he created his own drama. First, he forgot for a moment that he had a new seat. On entering the chamber he chose to shake hands with his colleagues. This trip inevitably took him to a spot near where he used to seat as the Majority Leader of the House. He stood there before he suddenly remembered that his was the elevated seat of the Speaker. So he set out to occupy it, causing his colleagues to roar with laughter just as I did. Then a member moved a motion of urgent public importance.

The Speaker asked the lawmakers to support or reject the motion. The “Nay” was louder, and I was like so “Nay” was the first response to a motion the new Speaker ever had to rule on. Gbajabiamila must have entertained the same thought because he paused, reluctant to use his gavel. He appealed to his colleagues, saying that it was the first motion ever moved by the honourable member and they should graciously say “Yes”. So he called for another voice vote; but “Nay” was still louder. Determined to rescue the lawmaker concerned, Gbajabiamila ruled that “Yes” actually won, once more causing his colleagues to erupt in laughter just as I did. That was how Gbajabiamila exercised his power for the first time ever as Speaker to rescue a fellow lawmaker.

