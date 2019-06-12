President Buhari And His Despicable Love For Blind Personal Loyalty -By Jason De Pukka

There is no human being on earth that has studied the man Buharig more than Professor Farooq Kperogi.

When as far back as 2015 the erudite scholar posited that there is nothing that Buharig values more than blind personal loyalty in this life I decided to dedicate time to study the man and validate or invalidate this claim by myself.

Coincidentally, Ovie Omo-Agege was one of the few people that were under my microscope as I was utterly baffled by his unusual blind loyalty to Buhari which even earned him a suspension in the eight assembly.

The newly sworn in Deputy Senate President, Ovie Omo-Agege kneeling and bowing before Buhari



When Adams Oshiomhole announced that Omo-Agege is the choice of the party for the DSP position, I instantly knew that my observation has come to an abrupt end.

How else will one explain the suitability of Omo-Agege over Senators Francis Alikhemena, Orji Uzor Kalu and Rochas Okorocha?

The only thing that he can do more than the trio is kowtowing to the whims and caprices of the President.

May God save Nigeria from Buhari.

