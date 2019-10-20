President Buhari Should Scrutinize State Governors -By Adebayo Adeolu

The success of a nation would depend on the government policy and the economic blueprint it has decided to adopt.

A President would succeed only when he has a good team around him most often people focus on the Presidents men those who work closely with him what we often call his inner kitchen cabinet However this extends further to his ministers who also head the various ministries in Nigeria Many times we keep hearing commentators analysts and many times state governors join in debates putting a claim that there is too much power at the center and that the power must be reduced to get the state governments working as the power in the center hinders their performance. This is however not very true as from 2007 the Presidents that came after this period had not been able to use all this power believed to be at the center.

The democratic system had become so manipulated by the legislators at the National Assembly that they whittled down the power of the President claiming he had too much power and the center was too powerful Nigeria might no longer be under military rule but Presidents in democracies around the world still command a huge amount of power and the American President currently demonstrates his executive powers in government. However a President who wants to succeed and leave a lasting legacy must scrutinize the various states governors across Nigeria as many are not doing very well.

A President will succeed also when his state governors use the monetary allocations disbursed to him as chief security officer of the state judiciously. This would cover his duties as governor of the state to pay the workers in the state civil service and pensioners and see that his state is well governed. How is the assessment determined we cannot exclude the major visible factors which include peace and security good roads clean environments with regular clearance of refuse which also goes down to the local governments and the chairmen that oversee the different constituency around the state It becomes a source of concern when governors in different states give excuses as flimsy as not fixing the roads because of the rains and then the roads get so bad containers begin to fall on cars and buses killing the citizens within or petrol tankers tipping over because of bad roads and sending furious flames of fire burning up houses and markets and roasting unsuspecting citizens who are trading in their shops. This becomes a source of concern and an embarrassment both domestic and international as the news travels globally.

President Buhari has to use his powers. Nigeria needs a strong leader determined to get his visions economic policy and legacy implemented a nation succeeds with good leadership good governance and a good economic policy that allows its citizens within the country to have a decent standard of living where they are not overwhelmed with huge taxes and tariffs and where food stuffs and essential goods and services are reasonably priced in the society.

The President through good leadership must scrutinize all state governors in Nigeria making sure they are serving the people who elected them into office.

Adebayo Adeolu. Bsc Pol Sc LLB

