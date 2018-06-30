President Buhari’s Government Issues Open Threat To APC Presidential Aspirant -By Dr. SKC Ogbonnia

Fellow Nigerians:

This is a sad day for Nigeria’s nascent democracy. I have just been threatened by President Buhari’s government. Below are the exact words, as communicated by Senior Special Assistant to President Muhammadu Buhri on Foreign Affairs and Diaspora, Mrs. Abike Dabiri. (Mrs. Dabiri is copied).

In any case, I have good news for President Buhari, whom I campaigned worldwide to elect: The future of my country is too important to my generation, especially the masses, and we cannot be intimidated in our campaign to a elect leader with the capacity and will to make Nigeria better for all, come February 2019. Moreover, I am prepared to pay the supreme price, if that is what takes to lay a strong foundation to finally witness a country of our founding dreams. Therefore, instead of resorting to threats, intimidation, and slander; President Buhari and his government can simply accept my open invitation for a two-hour debate on our visions for Nigeria.

I appeal to peace loving Nigerians, particularly the masses, to denounce this ungodly development. The world is watching.

Sincerely,

SKC Ogbonnia, Ph.D.

APC presidential aspirant

Abuja, Nigeria

0802-616-9497

