President Buhari’s reading list for ministers, banks’ no-brainer survey -By ‘Tunji Ajibade

A few days ago, President Muhammadu Buhari presented members of his executive council with exotic bags filled with materials he wanted them to read. It’s reported that the materials are meant to make the ministers to know what the President wants them to do for the next four years. The Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, presided at the ceremony where the materials were distributed. My initial thought was that the President assigned the ministers work to do until they were sworn into office. It’s a good initiative and, for me, the reading list means that if the ministers got too busy after they resumed office, they would have read enough to serve them for the next four years!

More seriously, the measure ensures ministers know what their employer wants done and they are clear as to what they should be doing in their different ministries. I like to think the materials distributed is a message from the President that no minister should assume signing contracts and attending public events where bombastic statements are made is all they are appointed to do. From my end, I want them to study government policies and look for gaps that need to be filled for the benefit of the nation. That way, they can open up spaces in different sectors under their watch, create jobs and create opportunities for Nigerians.

Beyond this, I think the President should demand to see what his ministers are doing on a fairly regular basis. We know, for now, what ministers essentially do. But I think there’s more for them to do to add value to the government they serve and the President should insist on it. The devil, they say, is in the details. There are provisions in the policies of government which benefits have yet to accrue to Nigerians. Ministers should work to change this. For example, the government means well regarding the basic education programme for Nigerian children. But what benefit is it to us when many of the books printed for schools and paid for by government are imported from Asia? Publishers take the curriculum that our experts prepare and go to Asian countries to print books. This is an example of the finer details in government policies that the President should ensure ministers sit down behind their desk, study, and do something about. Whatever we can squeeze out of every policy for our benefits should be squeezed to the fullest. It’s actually where the last link needs to be made between elaborate policy provisions and the benefits for Nigerians.

Now to other matters. What do some of Nigerian banks think they are doing, by compelling customers to respond to a survey on the ATM regarding the quality of their services? They ask if the customer likes their services. Then they put the options of ‘No’ and ‘Yes’, either of which customers must compulsorily select before they could take their ATM card. I find this shenanigan unbelievable. A survey should be voluntary. Do we mean these banks can’t pay consultants who would inform them that no reliable result ever comes from a survey that people are compelled to respond to? In any case, banks’ members of staff who came up with this no-brainer of a survey have university degrees and they were taught research methodology, weren’t they?

It’s annoying that some people wear smart suits as bankers yet they are unable to exercise the needed intelligence in conducting a credible survey, giving respondents the opportunity to avoid it if they aren’t willing to be part of a survey. My apologies to the reader that I sound indelicate. But I have reasons for picking up this issue. One, I’ve been the recipient of some absurd services from banks that I shouldn’t spare them when I have the opportunity to make my views known. The regular reader of this page knows the reasons. For instance, I once narrated how I requested that a current account be opened for me. The bank informed me that they also automatically opened a savings account along with it, and they actually gave me the number. Much later, I asked the bank if I could use the said savings account. I was informed that before I could have it activated, I would have to present the same set of documents that they collected at the time the current account was opened for me.

As for the survey on the ATM, I knew occasions when I punched a negative response to the banks’ question just because I wasn’t in the mood to respond to their unsolicited survey. In itself, the audacity of compelling a customer to respond to a survey riles. I imagine many other Nigerians also punched negative responses because they too couldn’t stand some cocky banker sitting in a comfortable office believing he could compel them to respond to a survey. The banks involved in this can therefore be sure that the responses they get are as unreliable as the result of any exercise that isn’t carefully thought through before it’s implemented can be. With the level of obstacles that banks put in the paths of customers, the frustrating services rendered, as well as the sometimes discourteous bank staff that many of them have, no bank should conduct a survey without an option for a customer to choose to not respond. The responses they would get would be too embarrassing.

Here’s my second reason. I suppose this kind of disrespectful survey would be put in the face of bank customers in a country where Nigerians who occupy positions take it for granted that they could do whatever they like to compatriots and nothing would happen. It’s typical of Nigerian staff in organisations, treating Nigerians with little respect. Several months ago, I complained to the Nigerian Communications Commission that Etisalat was regularly sending me its own message that I didn’t want. Etislat got the message from the NCC and sent me a rude text that no money was being deducted for the message in question; it has continued to send the same message unfailingly between 2pm and 3pm daily. It didn’t matter to them that I raised an objection; I might not even have complained at all.

In comparison, years ago, I subscribed to a foreign-based literary website for updates on pieces of literary-related information. Later, I got as part of the subscribed materials information that wasn’t of interest to me. I wrote the site manager that I didn’t ask for the kind of material he sent and I would like him to unsubscribe me. He apologised and promptly did, knowing that in their clime a complaint to relevant authorities would be taken seriously. The same doesn’t happen in Nigeria. Years ago, one Joe Sanni who seemed to be handling publicity for association of customs licensed agents, ANCLA, began to crowd-send materials to my email about the activity of the body. After several months, I wrote to him that I wasn’t the appropriate person for the materials he sent so regularly. Whether or not he thought he was responding to his younger brother that he feeds, I don’t know. But this fellow sent me a rude message that if I didn’t like what he sent I was free to “delete” them. Obviously, he’s one of those cocky Nigerians with uncouth manners who assume they can invade other people’s space and they don’t need to acknowledge it.