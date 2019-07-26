President Muhammadu Buhari And Dr Adesina’s Pact With A Lake -By ‘Tunji Ajibade

President Muhammadu Buhari was in Niger recently. He spoke about the need to revitalise the Lake Chad for the economic development of countries in the region. It’s a dream he’s been talking about everywhere across the globe. The last time Buhari was in Chad specifically for a meeting on Lake Chad, he spoke of the need to raise funds and take water from the Congo Basin to refill the lake. I applauded at the time, adding that he should make the most of Dr Akinwumi Adesina’s presence as the boss of the African Development Bank in his search for funding. Since then, Adesina has shown up at the Presidential Villa on a few occasions. At the last gathering in Niger, he was present too, as usual, sounding enthusiastic regarding another development-focused initiative.

Why should Buhari engage Adesina’s AfDB in his drive to make Lake Chad work? Adesina is one of ours, and we already know his infectious enthusiasm to be part of anything that could move Nigeria forward. He demonstrated it at the time he was the nation’s Minister of Agriculture. That time, he went about his job like a man who wanted to make Nigeria the biggest agriculture-inclined nation on our planet in one day. Nigerians haven’t forgotten how he promoted cassava and cassava bread. Not all who passed through the same route in this nation left something to remember them by. It’s the reason I applaud whatever anyone in public office does to move our nation forward. One could also see the same enthusiasm when Adesina got to the AfDB. He looks at figures and calculates that a certain amount is all that the continent needs in order to get a particular sector working. He says the AfDB under him is prepared to help Africa regarding funding for each of its development deficits. Whenever he says this, I silently wish political leaders across the continent are listening. For what else are we waiting for if the AfDB regularly sounds it that it’s configured to move the continent forward? Moreover, Adesina has been showing up at relevant gatherings in every sub-region across the continent to emphasise the AfDB’s preparedness. He repeated the same thing in Niger where Buhari was also in attendance.

I noted it that journalists stopped the AfDB boss after the event in Niger and specifically asked him questions about his Bank’s plan for Lake Chad. If I had engaged Adesina one-on-one on that occasion too, as I once did in the course of an event at the Transcorp Hilton Abuja at the time he was the Minister of Agriculture, I would have had no other question aside from issues regarding the need to urgently revamp Lake Chad. I would want to know if he shared the President’s vision; if he was willing to help raise funds to execute it; and if the AfDB would be irreversibly committed to it. Why? A sharp decline in economic activity in that region as a result of the drying up of the lake has contributed significantly to the security challenges we have in Nigeria. This isn’t only about Boko Haram insurgents. High rate of poverty ensures that arms and ammunition follow that route into other parts of Nigeria where bandits and kidnappers operate with impunity. So, I was elated when Adesina informed journalists that he was committed to getting Lake Chad back on its feet. He has visited the President and has made a pledge to get the vision going. I look forward to the outcomes of this pact.

Meanwhile, President Buhari received the leader of the internationally-recognised government of Libya in Abuja lately. It was at a time the Libyan warlord, Khalifa Hafta, intensified his efforts to forcefully take over the capital, Tripoli. The leader of the recognised government obviously came seeking for support to maintain his administration in power. Nigeria does need stability in Libya because arms flowing from that direction, following the collapse of Muammar Ghadafi’s government, are part of the security challenges we have. However, nations such as France and Egypt have been accused of supporting Hafta’s attempt to overthrow the government in Tripoli. For as long as this struggle for power continues, Nigeria can’t sleep with both eyes closed. Arms and ammunition would continue to flow, and large parts of Libya would serve as hideouts for terrorists. So, what do we do? The African Union should take a firm stance regarding the situation in Libya. If the AU wants to support the internationally-recognised government in Tripoli, it should put its funds where its desire is. If it wants Hafta to take over, this is the time to act and quickly bring an end to the negative effects instability in Libya has had on the West African region. Lack of decision on the part of the AU regarding Libya makes France and Egypt use it in the pursuit of their national interests which don’t necessarily align with those of West African countries. Nigeria should lead in making the AU to take a decision one way or another. It’s in our interest that we do.

There was that saga in the course of the last FIFA Women World Cup in France involving Cameroon and England. The Cameroonians were furious because of the decisions taken at some point by the referee. England’s coach, Phil Neville, said he was “completely and utterly ashamed” of the response from the Cameroonians. Neville’s comment is unnecessarily dramatic, over-elaborate, and completely insensitive to the emotion that players are suffused with regarding decisions they consider unfair. I wonder how a player who had played for a big team such as Manchester United could be so inconsiderate. He should have put himself in the shoes of those footballers and explained their reaction as one of those moments when players are simply overwhelmed by the occasion.

This still wouldn’t have taken anything away from his displeasure regarding what happened. It’s with great restraint I won’t state here that Neville’s comment has a racist connotation. Why? There had been unpleasant reactions from players in England to referees’ and assistant referees’ decisions which were later rationalised by their coaches. Wayne Rooney is one. In his younger days, he had this excited reaction to referees and assistant referees which his Manchester United coach said was because he was still young and learning. When the US women at the FIFA World Cup in France were criticised for celebrating after scoring so many goals against a weak Thailand, the coach rationalised it. She said her players shouldn’t be castigated because there are many low moments in the life of a footballer, and when the rare high moments come such as after scoring goals a player deserves to celebrate. In the case of the aggrieved Cameroon players, England’s coach had nothing but castigation for young women who probably were experiencing the harsh reality of the VAR for the first time.

This brings me to how England’s coach and her players might have reacted if the decisions on that occasion were against them. They wouldn’t take it lightly. They might not make a show of their displeasure right there. But at home British football officials and journalists would start digging into the referee’s lifestyle, trying to find evidence to back their suspicion that bribe had been collected just because they wanted to undermine the referee. It’s the pattern we’ve seen in recent past.

For instance, after England lost the hosting of the FIFA World Cup to Qatar years ago, English football officials promised to make FIFA executives pay. They thereafter engaged in activities that had since brought down the entire structure of FIFA. If England had won that hosting bid, everything would have been quiet. I’m against corrupt practices but we see that the attacks on FIFA didn’t happen until England was the victim of a decision it considered unfavourable. On the occasion of the Cameroon-England match, I think the reaction of England’s coach was intolerant, and miles over the roof. It is considering that as a coach he’s in the best position to identify with the tension that players, English or otherwise, are under. I’m sure he would have rationalised it smoothly if his players were the ones who reacted to the referee the way Cameroon did.