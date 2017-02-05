President Muhammadu Buhari Extends his Vacation, Writes National Assembly

President Muhammadu Buhari has extended his 10 day vacation in the United Kingdom by an unspecified number of days.

A statement by the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina said the extension is to enable the president to complete and receive the results of a series of tests recommended by his doctors.

The statement said the president has already written to the National Assembly expressing his desire to extend his leave.

“The President had planned to return to Abuja this evening, but was advised to complete the test cycle before returning.”

“The notice has since been dispatched to the Senate President, and Speaker, House of Representatives. Mr. President expresses his sincere gratitude to Nigerians for their concern, prayers and kind wishes,” Femi Adesina said in the statement.

