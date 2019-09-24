Profiling meek lawmaker: AM Gaya -By Ahmad Mahmud

It is a well- known fact that there is nothing stronger than the people’s verdict. It shows a collective desire which inevitably is the voice of reason. Hon. Abdullahi Mahmud Gaya a second termer in the House of Representatives representing Ajingi, Gaya and Albasu constituency in the lower chamber is a clear affirmation of his people and also a reward of his supporting and caring them as he always vows to protect and represent them in a dignifying manner.

He is an emerging politician capturing Kano South and beyond as a result of his political bond with his people. As a true party man, every aspiring politician seeking votes from the constituency has to get the support of this political guru.

Electorates in the constituency knew those before him in the House of Representatives from 1999 to 2015 had deserted them and the constituency was among the neglected in the country.

In fact, it is worth elucidating that he was able to touch the lives of his people in his four years of legislative stewardship. So far he proved to be one of the few federal lawmakers that impacted positively to the living condition of their people. No matter what anyone would say, the amount of dividends of democracy that this lawmaker was able to bring to the door step of the people he is representing is unmatched.

Hon. Gaya is a true patriot who is concerned for the plight of his people. He made it a duty to spare time for them and hear grievances both personal and collective.

When he first joined the Nation Assembly as a first termer, he set it upon himself to distinguish himself and be different from self-seeking politicians. Than as a newly elected representative from Gaya/Ajingi/Albasu Federal Constituency, Hon. AM Gaya has called on than newly elected President Muhammadu Buhari to slashed up to 50 per cent the expenses of the Presidency and National Assembly leadership to do the same. He also urged his colleagues and the newly elected President to come to term with his opinion. This will enable than in coming administration to have enough resources to cater for the nation’s capital expenditure for the benefits of citizens.

Despite lack of keeping promises made by politicians but Hon. Abdullahi Mahmud Gaya always keeping his words on every promise he made, he makes sure that the needs and satisfaction of the electorate are his primary priorities. Loved by young, adults and olds, respected and treated with preference by people as a true son of the soil, he is daily being bombarded with slogan of ‘Ayi – tatayi’ in Hausa dialect which literally means keep doing or just continues. This also means that the people of his constituency are gratefully satisfied with his actions and they do not need to bring replacement that may turn back the hand of the clock.

Highlights of Hon. Abdullahi Mahmud Gaya achievements as a member representing the Ajingi, Gaya and Albasu constituency in the House of Representatives Include a member Tactical Committee on Economic Recession when House of Representatives sitting up Tactical Committee on Economic Recession towards helping to combat the challenges being faced by the economy. The committee mandated to interface with Ministries, Departments and Agencies as well as interact with the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria, the Nigeria Labour Congress, Civil Society Organizations and any other body that is considered relevant in the bid to arrest the recession and return the economy to the path of growth and stability.

He also chaired Ad-hoc committee investigating debts owed to the Petroleum Pipeline Marketing Company (PPMC) by oil marketers of the House. The committee was able to recover hundreds billions of Naira to the coffers of the government.

Constructing and rehabilitating schools and re-positioning the educational sector in the more definitive, radically, progressive and revolutionary manner; motorized boreholes were constructed, motorized streetlight provided. Sometime last year, National Directorate of Employment (NDE) has trained many constituency women and youths whereas the programme was aimed at reducing the level of unemployment in the society. In the area of gainful employment, Hon. Gaya has done a lot in securing jobs to deserving youths in theparamilitaries, Nigeria Army, Nigeria Air Force, Nigerian Navy, FIRS, CBN, KEDCO, and state and federal governments’ MDAs. Just recently, empowered 1,500 with working capital of N10, 000 each while 500 women beneficiaries were drawn from the three local government areas of his constituency. In addition to the provision of basic amenities for his constituents in water, healthcare, power and the greatly improved living standards for his people in terms of capacity building, empowerment and educational scholarship for his people.

Hon. Abdullahi Mahmud Gaya has justified the confidence reposed in him with his voice always seeking the improvement of lives of his constituents through legislative interventions. By all accounts, the people of the constituency are in the best position to evaluate his performance in the last dispensation as a member representing them in the House of Representatives. He was born 24th September 1963, into a full blood royal linage of Amir Abdullahi Maje Karofi a third Emir from Kano Fulani Dynasty but in spite of being a prince but always remain meek. He turns 56 years and now House committee chairman on downstream. @hon_gaya Your selfless service to humanity and the nation at large as well as the many achievements you have recorded in both personal and public life, are some of the reasons we cannot but celebrate you on this occasion of your birthday.

Wrote in from Kano can be reached [email protected]