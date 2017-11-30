Promoting Our Dress Culture for National Identity -By Ahamefula Israel

The culture of dressing is as old as man. One of the features which differentiate man from other form of animals is the predisposition to cover his nakedness. History tells us that in ancient times early man wore cloths made from leaves, rafters, and palm fronds. Through the instrumentality of civilization, man has invented diverse forms of fashion which has made him more glamorous, and good looking. Thus from time immemorial, man has always adorned himself with relevant attires as occasion demands. A traditional ruler is easily spotted simply because of his regalia; a student is identified with his uniform while a clergy is identified with his cassock.

In many organizations, much emphasis is placed on proper dress code and any defaulter is sanctioned. To rekindle the interest and pride in indigenous dress pattern among Nigerians, the Abia State Government, Led by the Governor Okezie Victor Ikpeazu, PhD has stridently campaigned for and promoted made in Aba wears with unparalleled vigor and focus. Over time, many Nigerians have frowned at the prevailing trend of inappropriate dress patterns that have permeated various age grades in our society. Some have described it as a national embarrassment. A situation where youths clad in dresses that reveal sensitive parts of their bodies in the name of western fashion is indeed unfortunate.

Although there is no standard definition of what constitutes indecent dressing, many in this clime are of the view that it occurs when some areas generally supposed to be concealed are exposed. The trend is a common feature among young folks today. Factors for this fashion craze include peer group influence, the affordability of some of such unwholesome attires and more importantly the influence of the Western media. Some are of the opinion that indecent dressing contributes in a way to the increasing cases of rape and other forms of amorous lifestyle amongst youths. This is however not an excuse for the heinous crime of rape and other forms of sexual violation. Be that as it may, such a trend is not in tandem with our age long cultural orientation which regards indecent appearances as a sign of moral deficiency.

The decision by Governor Ikpeazu to address these cultural anomalies through the promotion of our own cultural attire must therefore be commended. As part of its mandate of harnessing our cultural attire for national development we must therefore support the Abia State Government in this very important task.

Institutions and organizations should replicate the pattern of Abia State University under the watch of Professor Ikonne, by bringing out a day in the month for cultural attire. The national assembly should as a matter of urgency pass a bill to set aside some days of the week for public servants and Nigerians generally to dress in indigenous attires. Government also needs to help the textile industries from their current quagmire by granting them tax holidays and financial assistance. Traditional weavers of indigenous clothes should be encouraged and assisted to produce local fabrics at affordable prices. Fashion designers and entertainment outfits should also join this campaign.

Ahamefula Israel, a Senior Advocate of Nigerian Students, writes from Uturu. e-mail:[email protected]

