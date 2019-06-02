Prophet Omoto Fufeyin – Tb Joshua imitator? -By Isaiah Ogedegbe

Prophet Omoto Fufeyin is a man that operates just like Prophet T. B. Joshua. But the difference is the level of their maturity. T. B. Joshua seems to be more mature in his approach. It is also easier to understand T. B. Joshua’s messages than the other preacher’s messages.

Some critics have accused Prophet Omoto Fufeyin of being too rough and rugged, especially with the way he conducts deliverance . There are many unscriptural approaches he uses during deliverance, like chaining members like dogs during a church service, etc.





T. B. Joshua appears to be more refined, as most of his deliverance practises are backed by the Scriptures, unlike the other preacher.

Some now see and call Prophet Omoto Fufeyin’s deliverance as childish displays, and some even argue that such power may not be of God.

Only time will tell who really is of God. For now, believers should watch and pray. There are many false prophets claiming to be real men of God, but they will all be exposed someday.