Quds Day Attack in Zaria: Still In Search of Justice -By Najeeb Maigatari

In the late afternoon of July 25th 2014 on Friday the followers of Sheikh Ibraheem Zakzaky joined the world to mark the annual international Quds day in solidarity with the oppressed people of Palestine.

The peaceful procession was staged in more than 20 major cities across Nigeria with those in attendance raising placards, flags and pictures of the horrendous Israeli aggression on Palestinian children. The procession ended peacefully in every city except Zaria, where a contingent of Nigerian army led by Lt. Col. Samuel Okuh attack and kill the protesters.

By the time the Nigerian army arrived, the tip of the procession has already reached its closing point. Closing prayer was said. So, many of the protesters were on their way back home. The army therefore started shooting at those who were at the tail of the procession.

Without regard to the rule of engagement, on broad daylight the army shot at the protesters- and everyone who comes their way, randomly and mercilessly for over several straight hours. Business activity was disrupted in the famous PZ market with people running away and leaving their trading stores open in order to save their lives.

Mahmud, the sixth child of Sheikh Ibraheem Zakzaky, a student of Al Mustapha University in Beirut Lebanon, was shot during the procession. He was taken to Husseiniya Baqiyatullah alongside other injured protesters for first aid treatment. But his condition was critical as he was bleeding profusely. The road to the hospital was blocked by the army who were still gleefully shooting at innocent citizens. There, inside Husseiniya, Mahmoud bled to death.

Ahmad, a final year student of Chemical Engineering in Shenyang University China; Hameed, studying Aeronautical Engineering in Xian University China; and Haidar, the youngest of the three were specifically targeted and captured alive after being shot.

They were whisked to Bassawa Barrack and cruelly tortured for being the sons of Sheikh Zakzaky. Ahmad and Hameed were murdered in the most brutal manner , while Haidar survived with a comminuted fracture of the thigh.

As if not enough, in the late hours of that cold night Haidar and the dead bodies of his brothers were dumped and left alone by the roadside leading into Ahmadu Bello University Teaching Hospital (ABUTH). It was the hospital’s staff that came to their rescue and took them in before they were later received by their grieving family for proper Islamic burial .

Also among those killed was a 66 years old Christian fellow, Mr. Julius Anyawu, who went to the the army and sought to know why they were shooting at the protesters who have been conducting their peaceful procession annually? Mr. Anyawu received bullet in return for an answer. He passed away before he could be rushed to a nearby hospital.

A day after the attack, on Saturday, the army returned to Husseiniya Baqiyatullah, the Movement’s teaching center in Zaria, where thousands of people gathered to commemorate the killing of their loved ones. The army unprovoked opened fire on the mourners, thereby killing 2 other people and several dozens badly injured.

Sheikh Zakzaky led the funeral of his own 3 biological children who were all killed innocently, just as he unknowingly in a year and half will witness yet again the cold blooded murder of his 3 more children before his very eyes. But despite all these, the Sheikh remained peaceful and called upon his followers to remain calm and wait for justice and divine vengeance .

Sheikh Zakzaky was highly commended for his good sense of leadership and dealing effectively with the provocative act of killing his followers including 3 of his biological children during the attack sequel to which respected people, international organizations and consuls visited the Sheikh in his residence in order to pay their condolences and tribute as well .

The Quds day attack by the Nigerian army was condemned by various human right organizations within and outside the country, clergymen and people of conscience across the globe. Since then, The Islamic Movement in Nigeria has been following all legal means to ensure that justice is served to the families of the victims and the culprits brought to book.

It is exactly five years since the Quds day attack in Zaria and justice is no where to be found. The question people ask is: could justice actually be served? If yes, when? And if no, why? Families, friends and loved ones of those innocently killed still await justice. Quds day Massacre will forever live in our hearts.

Najeeb Maigatari. Maigatari, Jigawa State. [email protected]