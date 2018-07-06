Rabiu Kwankwaso, Shame On You! -By SKC Ogbonnia

Dear Senator Kwankwaso,

Having spent a good portion of my childhood life in Kano, I have followed your career with keen interest. Besides a sound academic background, your accomplishments as a two-time governor of Kano State speak volumes. Most memorable, the victory of our great party, the All Progressive Congress (APC) in 2015, could have been very difficult without your dutiful leadership. It is not surprising, therefore, that a good number of my supporters, particularly from the Northwest area, have continued to advance your name as a capable ally as the masses unite behind me to take over the leadership of Nigeria, come May 2019.

But that was then.

Now, I say shame on you. This is because some of your recent remarks, as reported in many Nigerian dailies, are very troubling.

First, in your expression of interest to seek the office of the presidency under the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), you were quoted as follows: “PDP needs someone from the 3k States: Kano, Katsina and Kaduna to win the next election. That’s where the votes are. It would be difficult to win if they pick someone from any other zone…”

Senator, that statement is very unfortunate and unpatriotic. The veiled implication is consistent with the primitive convention that presidential power has become the birthright of people from the 3k states, and by extension, Northwest Nigeria. Mr. Kwankwaso, you can agree that Nigeria does not need another ethnic jingoist, as president, so soon after Muhammadu Buhari. What the masses want is a modern leader—a detribalized leader who has the visions and the will to transform Nigeria to greatness. The ordinary Nigerians, particularly the youth, are anxious for a future where we can tap on the lessons of the election of June 12, 1993, where Nigerians united to elect a president based on ability, regardless of region or religion. Needless to remind you that President Muhammadu Buhari is not an alien to the so-called “3K States”, yet he lost the presidential elections of 2003, 2007, and 2011.

Moreover, the timing of your innuendo is naive. Remember, a combination of Buhari’s pattern of lopsided political appointments and his inaction or quaint acquiescence to the barbaric motives of some Fulani Herdsmen might have altered the 2019 political landscape.

Second, your plan to leave our great party is very atikuist. Jumping from one party to another is not a mark of a good leader. Good leaders do not run away in midst of crisis; they persevere to make things better. Therefore, instead of hobnobbing with political lepers, such as Atiku Abubarkar and Peter Ayodele Fayose, you can take a cue from the likes of Bola Tinubu, Ogbonnaya Onu, and Muhammadu Buhari. The latter group saved our democracy by rebuffing all manners of overtures from then PDP governments and remained steadfast with the cause of the opposition till they were able to gain power.

Senator, you still have a bright future in APC. But it requires true leadership. An important tenet of that true leadership is the ability to convince those who say no to say yes and believe in the yes.

Now, I want you to do the following: Apologize to the party for your reckless utterances. Thereafter, come back to APC with your R-group so that we can help to truly reform and reposition the party to its founding ideals. I also appeal that you support my presidential ambition within the APC to ensure that President Buhari does not smell the ticket of our party. The worst thing that can happen to Nigeria is any opportunity to allow PDP back to power. And that is exactly what Buhari’s candidacy brings.

In event you insist on pursuing a presidential race, you are most welcome. But do it in APC, the party you toiled so hard to build. You may also consider that if, due to his physical and communication liabilities, President Buhari is unable to appear in presidential debates in the course of the primary election, your candidacy will be a good compromise. True competition, starting from within the party, is an engine of democracy. Very true!

POWER TO THE MASSES: The Time Is NOW!

Sincerely,

SKC Ogbonnia, Ph.D.

SKC Ogbonnia, APC Presidential Aspirant, writes from Kano, Nigeria.

Comments

comments