RCCG, Adeboye, COZA, Fatoyinbo, Daddy Freeze: Precaution & Choice -By Nneka Okumazie

Until a person is disgraced, most precautions would never make sense. After a person becomes a disappointment, wishes fly on what should have been avoided.

No one says there are no tragedies. No one says there aren’t the wicked bent on evil and manipulation. No one says there are no misfortunes. But most times, it is better to be far careful, than to be sorry.

Everyone is at risk of going down. It is easier to go further down for those already down, than to go up. Fall, for those up, is sometimes faster than ascent.

Unknowns, troubles and the unexpected are possible for anyone – anytime, but general prevention keeps out certain troubles.

This is similar to the message of watch and pray, it is also similar to the message of if you think you stand take heed, lest you fall.

Everyone has the power of choice. Fashion, taste, interests, proclivities, etc. are sometimes a function of will. What works for everyone else may not work for one.

Whatever someone decides to submit voluntarily to may seem super foolish to others. It is their choice and acceptance.

Some chose a cause, convinced it is the right thing and they followed through regardless of adversity.

Also, by choice, there are also people who started their addictions thinking it wouldn’t last. There are others who steered clear of stuff because they knew they could get hooked.

People agree and disagree differently, but some people are far wiser, circumspect and smarter than others.

There are also some, who rather than have their own theories, surrendered all to their Savior. They have the Scriptures as a guide, pursuing holiness, righteousness, sanctification and consecration.

They also put all their hopes in Christ and cast their cares on JESUS.

It is better for them because it is becoming tougher to not get pressured by the struggles of this world into doing things to just make the mind be stable.

Rather than sin, genuine Christians hold onto GOD.

That is their choice.

Others choose atheism and use all the logic to antagonize Christianity. But atheism, agnosticism and friends would have to model for the world on how to solve wickedness, evil, bitterness, pride, lust, hate, envy, greed, unknown intentions, deception, etc. before it can advance into something actually valuable, beyond hoisting hate.

Still, anyone can choose what to believe.

In this temporal life, there are so many known unknowns and unknown unknowns. There is so much beyond the eyes, the ears, the mind, beyond science, beyond technology and beyond life after breath.

The true Christian Faith is a choice.

Yes, evil must be denounced. Yes, bad acts must be punished. Those affected must be helped and supported. But everyone must take precaution.

Those who have chosen their own model of precaution should not be ridiculed, even if it doesn’t work for mockers.

This I recall to my mind, therefore have I hope.