RCCG, Adeboye & Daddy Freeze: Is GOD Questionable or Accountable? -By Nneka Okumazie

The logic of culpability, deployed in life, is often applied by many to GOD, whenever something goes wrong.

But everyone forgets that there are too many situations that are not of GOD, or from Him.

Many often think against the Creator and their smartness is always why didn’t the Creator create to their personal satisfaction?

The desire for control, or say power is often applied to GOD by many.

Like, what His love should mean or show? When He should answer prayers, or what He should do or not do?

Many say ask why create this world? Why allow sin if punishable? Why this, why that?

But does anyone ever consider how temporal this world is for anyone, when asking these questions?





Does anyone also consider that understanding is dependent and that belongings would someday be null?

So, if there is a mystery with life, inescapable and at times frightening, why is it just hard to know that the Creator knows much more, that the Creator is Supreme Sovereign and questioning Him isn’t smart?

, Who [is] this that darkeneth counsel by words without knowledge?]

The story of Job in the Scriptures is the classic example of GOD’s allowance for situations. Reasons for His allowance are best understood from Him. But allowing – something – in this world does not mean it came from Him, or a mistake.

Sometimes, it is just better to realize that no matter anything for any human in this world, everyone leaves. So adversity or not, pleasure or not, strength or weakness, everyone goes away.

Yes, it may seem basic to say, or like an excuse to not be ambitious or courageous, but it is also a point to consider as winning in this world becomes the reason for daily evil and wickedness.

The hope should never be earth, no matter how much pressure this world applies to forget about anything else, and to focus solely on it.

, And we know that all things work together for good to them that love, to them who are the called according to [] purpose.]

This can also be interpreted as an ultimate win, for His people, not necessarily immediate.

It is true that in the Scriptures, Job questioned the LORD. The LORD replied. Job backtracked.

, Who [is] he that hideth counsel without knowledge? therefore have I uttered that I understood not; things too wonderful for me, which I knew not.]

There were others who prayed in agony, or lamentation in the Scriptures, that seemed like questioning.

But GOD chose His time to answer prayers. The logic or pressure of anyone does not determine His pace, or deadline.

There were fast responses in the Scriptures. There were delayed ones. There were answers Christ gave to the logic questions of people that made them shut up, or leave in shame.

GOD is a Spirit. GOD is Holy. GOD does not like sin. But humans love sin. The consequences of sin is what people sometimes blame GOD for not helping, but GOD doesn’t like it too, so mercy is provided, but judgment is almost always ineluctable.

Just like no one can always guarantee getting away with recklessness, same way no one can know what judgment, when or how it would come, for any particular sin.

So no matter how justified, desirable, perfect, or secret, it is better to flee from sin, bitterness, evil, wickedness, etc.

Christ has an ultimate plan for those that accept Him and abide in Him. Others can keep arguing and asking delusional questions, but the hope of those that love GOD is matchlessly rewarding.

, But as it is written, Eye hath not seen, nor ear heard, neither have entered into the heart of man, the things whichhath prepared for them that love.]