RCCG, Adeboye, Daddy Freeze, Uganda, Museveni and Governance -By Nneka Okumazie

The optics of a Pastor, preaching genuine repentance and holiness, seen with a political leader seems inappropriate to some critics.

The expectation that a Pastor, with mission of Christ – for salvation, healing and deliverance, should abandon all and become a political activist is common.

The elevated status of a Pastor, to some people, should be the springboard to lob critics at government.

But what many often miss is that government that isn’t responsive to criticism would hardly budge – if another voice is added.

And while it is possible to advise generally and make suggestions for national interest and development, a true Pastor must never be distracted – from the mission of Christ – no matter whatever else there is.

The underdevelopment in sub-Saharan Africa is too hard. Some countries have better roads, some better electricity, some better rule of law, some better democracy, but for most, absolute poverty is common, conflict, cronyism, corruption, etc. are rife.

Africa’s development sometimes lacks direction, and in that, lives are in misery every day. There are simple progress never made and there are major progresses in name only.

There’s need for collective development for Africa to be a better place. There’s need for more sound education, to produce more passionate people – to provide workable solutions to societal problems.

There is also need for more sincerely selfless people who would to do the right thing, for the good of all, or for society.

There are things education can solve. There are things innovation can solve. There are things great governance can solve. There are things true Christianity can solve, and this, is where revival services by the Church of GOD comes in.

Already, there are all kinds of smart devices and technologies, for all kinds of fascinating purposes. But there is no technology that solves bitterness, pride, wickedness, hate, envy, unknown intentions, evil, calculated deception, strife, fairness, etc.

In talking about genuine Salvation, there is an aspect of that in development for Africa. There are cases where people were denied public opportunity because of lack of fairness. There are people who became vengeful, saboteurs and ready to take it out of anyone else, or the nation, because of a certain hurt.

There are some who out of desperation against poverty engaged in crimes that brought shame on them and their nation.

True acceptance of Christ and adherence wrought love, joy, peace, patience, kindness, goodness, faithfulness, gentleness and self-control.

If there are more of these in offices – public or private, it can also be useful in moving Africa forward.

So yes, while it is important to do the physical work of infrastructure, development etc. There is necessity for mind and behavioral work of righteousness and compassion.

