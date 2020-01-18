RCCG: Pastor Folu Adeboye, a Model of Marriage, for Women -By Nneka Okumazie

The enduring spouse of a transcendent visionary of remarkably positive impact is as fiercely dream driven as that spouse.

What sort of woman commits to a husband in a relationship with the LORD – who often speaks, but expectations of how it would happen is hard to know?

What builder is that woman, who builds with?

What kind of faith, or hope, does she bear in the face of difficulty and adversity?

What exceptional resourcefulness does she possess, having to contrive new paths – in the toughest of times in their lifelong journey?

It is true that any woman can choose whatever kind of wife she wants to be, but an example, almost as an Angel from Heaven, is Pastor Folu Adeboye, spouse of the lead Pastor of the Redeemed Church.

Her husband, revered, is often on the spotlight as a rare luminary. But his Christ-driven success is also fortified by his fascinating wife.

She’s such an example, in leadership to many, by her public and private followership of her husband.

She is a model for several Christian women, in modesty, self-awareness, humility and support.

Her example is needed in this time of social media to remind young women to stick with the Scriptures in how they build their marriages.

Some children ridicule their own mothers on social media, for loyalty to their dads, saying they will never accept that.

They want to feel free to insult, argue, abandon responsibilities and say a curse – seriously or as a joke.

They forget that doing what’s easy to the human nature is no liberation.

Anyone, when hurt or feeling bad can insult or curse others as a way to get even.

But insulting others, no matter the reason, is a sin against GOD.

Insulting is almost as destructive as violence. In a marriage, insult isn’t irenic.

What is the value of insult or what is the value of thinking or speaking ill, wished against another?

What is the reason for fixation on the leadership of the man in a marriage, when there are things and areas to thrive – as a woman of indispensable value?

Yes, in a genuine Christian marriage, the husband is expected to love the wife, be supportive and compassionate – to her labors and weaknesses.

But a woman should be humble in a marriage, growing her value, getting better in character, and doing away with the predilections of the flesh.

The question, for the lawless marriage publicists, that remain unanswered is that in a world of so much great things to achieve outside the home, why the promotion of pride at home?

There are so many projects that can be done for excellence and progress of women that will be beneficial, not hate, bitterness, confusion and delusion of wrong attitude, elevated on social media.

In the not so distant future, some people will come to ask why they needed to share their thoughts or feelings on social media, or incinerate time and other resources looking at momentary jokes, random stories, or listening to some bad advice – all with increased impulsiveness.

For genuine Christian women, it is good to remember,

, Wives, submit yourselves unto your own husbands, as unto the.]