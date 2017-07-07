Re: Gomina Shettima belittled Borno Elders -By Abba Akhuwa

Sequel to the above subject matter, the Borno state government through its social media aids, bowed to undo the belittlement of our respected elders through posting on their Facebook walls of a hay days pictures of Gomina Shettima with some dignitaries. However, those facts mentioned in the earlier posting we made are too glaring to just go in a tin of air, all efforts to erase this strong facts was suppressed by the powerful statements inscribed in the message.

In order to help clean its mess, the Borno state government is romancing with Borno elders forum to organize meeting with them. The meeting was strategically design to summoned the elders to the government house Maiduguri, so as to show up his usual acting bow greeting to the elders, then, from there the vague media agents will flood the social media platforms with the pictures to indicate cordiality with the elders. Our source revealed that gomina Kashim Shettima planned to bribe the elders to debunk our earlier revelation about his arrogance against the elders. But to our greatest surprised, the go in between the elders and the Gomina is finding it difficult to convinced most of the aggrieved elders.

According to the source, the effort of the middleman (a former head of service) was stalled due to minimal compliance rate. The source further disclosed that the CEO is extremely anxious to hasten the meeting but his inactions on the burning issue of engaging the massive services of hunters to join military in the fight against the insurgents has made the aggrieved elders to declined the request. Nevertheless, the middleman was tasked to produce them at all cost. Therefore, it is interesting to note that, even if they have succeeded by dragging these elders for the meeting, at least, we are certain that the truth have prevailed.

We are calling on our elders to maintain their honest stance and on the Gomina to please heed to our advice and call a general assembly of who is who in Borno, to addressed the lingering security challenges. We knew that elders too could play a vital role but an all inclusive get together of all and sundry may help in no small measure.

Tasking citizens on prayers alone won’t solve a menace like Boko Haram, but planning and executing actions will.

Abba Akhuwa

