Re: I Will Be in Senate for Life – Bukar Ibrahim -By Ifeanyi Emeka

The slant given to the humble, appreciative and simple expression made on the floor of the Red Chamber of the Nigerian National Assembly by the Senator representing Yobe East Senatorial District, Senator Bukar Abba

Ibrahim by some media houses is very uncharitable, inciting and unbecoming

of a media house that worth it’s name.

While some media houses titled it: “I’ll be in Senate for Life – Bukar Ibrahim,” others captioned it: “I will only leave the Senate when I die – Ex-Governor Ibrahim.” All these screaming headlines and sensational

interpretations are far fetched from what the distinguished Senator said while making his contributions on the floor of the Senate.

Senator Bukar Abba Ibrahim being a humble and simple Senator of the Federal Republic appreciatively said: “We are very grateful to God and to all Nigerians. Let me categorically say Mr. Senate President, that Insha Allah

meaning if God permits, I will stay in the Senate until death do us apart.”

Is there anything too difficult to understand in what the distinguished Senator said?

But some media houses reported it as if the Senator is arrogant and unappreciative to God and to Nigerians for the opportunity given to him to represent them.

In the same vein, the media reported the story out of context with the intention to incite the people against the Senator.

Senator Bukar Abba was only speaking in the context of appreciation to God

and Nigerians. That was why he appreciatively read his profile from nursery to primary school, from secondary school to university education level as well as his political career from commissioner to governor and from governorship to the Senate.

The event that warranted the discussion was Nigeria’s 57th independence anniversary which was as a result of Nigeria gaining her independence from the Great Britain on 1st October, 1960. So, while celebrating Nigeria at 57 as well as her prospects in the future, the distinguished Senator also celebrated his birthday in advance because he was also born on 1st of

October 1950 about 10 years before Nigeria gained her independence.

Hence, he was also expressing his prospects in the years to come if God

permits and that was why he subjected everything thereof to the will of God

Almighty.

But the media mischievously interpreted it to mean something else.

The question is, is there anything wrong in expressing one’s prospects in life? Or is it because it is coming from the Most Distinguished Senator, Bukar Abba?

Besides, in America we have people who have been in the Senate for many years. For example, late Senator Edward Kennedy from Massachusetts was in the United States Senate for 46 years; from 1962 until he died in 2009.

Senator Patrick Leahy from Vermont has been in the Senate for 42 years; from 1975 till date. Senator Thad Cochran from Mississippi has been in the Senate for 38 years; from 1978 till date.

Senator Joe Biden from Delaware was in the Senate for 36 years; from 1973 – 2009 before he was sworn-in as Vice President to former President Barrack Obama.

Senator Mitch McConnell from Kentucky has been in the Senate for 32 years; from 1985 till date.

The last person out of many United States Senators I want to mention is a maverick Senator from Arizona, Senator John McCain, the man who ran for the Office of the United States President against former President Barrack Obama in 2008. He has been in the Senate for 30 years now; from 1987 till date.

Therefore, the case is really about political experience and service to the people and not otherwise as the enemies of distinguished Senator Bukar Abba Ibrahim would want the world to believe.

They should therefore stop the cheap blackmail and get serious with the task of making Nigeria great again.

Ifeanyi Emeka writes from Lokoja

