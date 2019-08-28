Re: NIMC: Tyranny of inefficient governance -By Mkpe Abang

Comment is free, but facts are sacred. Charles Prestwich Scott, journalist and editor (October 26, 1846 – January 1, 1932) is credited with these words. Scott was editor of then Manchester Guardian, now The Guardian, from 1872 until 1929. He went on to become its owner from 1907 until his death.

This statement has been an iconic yardstick for good journalism practice the world over for generations ever after. Scott was also a Liberal Member of Parliament who pursued a progressive liberal agenda in the pages of the newspaper.

Anyone may peddle their opinion in the media, but they are bound by the ethics of the profession to the point that their information is not based on premeditated malice, but on facts.

In a 1921 essay marking the Manchester Guardian’s centenary, at which time Scott had served nearly 50 years as editor, he wrote that the “primary office” of a newspaper is accurate news reporting, saying “comment is free, but facts are sacred”. Even editorial comment, he says, has its responsibilities: “It is well to be frank; it is even better to be fair”. A newspaper, he stated, should have a “soul of its own”, with staff motivated by a “common ideal.”

The Punch as a leading newspaper has a special place in the hearts of its teeming readers for its agenda-setting roles in Nigeria.

It becomes worrisome when such an important medium is used to propagate an opinion that is steeped in inaccuracies, worse still if such shows clear signs of deliberate malice, even untruth.

The piece by Lekan Sote titled, “NIMC: Tyranny of inefficient governance”, published in The Punch of August 14, 2019, would probably have passed off as ‘fair comment’ even ‘frank’ if it were based on facts. But it is laden with a number of inaccuracies that tempt one to group it among the ignoble legion of unprofessional commentaries that abound in Nigeria’s social media field today.

Point number one that needs addressing: At its meeting on September 12, 2018, the Federal Executive Council chaired by President Muhammadu Buhari, directed mandatory use of the National Identification Number to take effect from January 1, 2019. The FEC decision was informed by, among others, the need to harmonise biometric capturing in Nigeria into the National Identity Data Base, which the NIMC, by its Act, is mandated to maintain.

All data capturing agencies of the Federation Government are part of a harmonisation committee set up for the implementation of this national programme.

The FEC directive was well-publicised in the media; The PUNCH published the press statement issued by the NIMC as a consequence. The PUNCH’s story on September 19, 2018 from that statement had the headline: “FG approves mandatory use of national ID number from Jan 1, 2019.”

The report read in part:

“The Federal Government has approved the mandatory use of the national identity number beginning January 1, 2019.

The National Identity Management Commission made this known on Wednesday in a statement signed by its Head, Corporate Communications, Loveday Ogbonna.

The statement revealed that the ‘Federal Executive Council has approved the immediate commencement of the implementation of a strategic road map for Digital Identity Ecosystem in Nigeria at its meeting, held on Wednesday, September 12, 2018 and chaired by President Muhammadu Buhari, GCFR.’

According to the Director-General/CEO of NIMC, Aliyu Aziz, the FEC approval of the Identity Ecosystem will bring into full force the implementation of the provisions of the NIMC Act 23, 2007, which include the enforcement of the mandatory use of the NIN by January 1, 2019 and the application of appropriate sanctions and penalties on defaulters as provided under Section 28 of the NIMC Act and Regulations.”

Anyone writing in today’s Internet-dominated world only needs to hit the search button, and all information on a subject appears. More so, that this statement was also published by The PUNCH beats anyone’s imagination that an opinion writer in the same medium will ignore such facts, but refer to the FEC directive as an ‘Executive Order.’

Sote’s attempt to create the impression that the NIMC was antagonistic of the National Assembly by quoting Section 58 l(1) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria where he mistook the FEC decision for an Executive Order, also shows his apparent lack of interest in discussing issues objectively, which should be his preoccupation. After all, the NIMC was established by Act 23 of 2007.

The mandatory use of the NIN is fully captured in Section 27 of the NIMC Act; the FEC decision only activated the mandatory use, thereby ensuring that no government service needing identification could be accessed without the NIN.

Second point: Sote wrote that his imaginary candidate was motioned to a large screen iMac! Fact however is, there is no iMac in any NIMC office anywhere in the country! Director-General of NIMC, Engr. Aliyu Aziz, confirmed this; he was amused to hear that anyone said they saw iMac in the NIMC office!

Point number three: The NIMC does not request Bank Verification Number to enrol citizens and issue the NIN. Otherwise, what happens to those without bank accounts? Already, citizens from age of Day 1 can now be, and are since being, enrolled and issued the NIN.

Point number four: since October 2017, the NIMC office at Alausa, Ikeja, Lagos has not shut down for one single day over lack of electricity. Galaxy Backbone operates a data centre on the same premises and shares electricity infrastructure with the NIMC. The data centre runs 24/7, hence constant electricity from public grid and alternative sources. The NIMC office at Alausa works till 6.30pm every week day, whereas government offices close at latest 5p.m!

But, why was Sote using a non-existent person to refer to his candidate that he claimed had gone for enrolment rather than giving factual information? The NIN is for everyone’s security. No need to fabricate stories just to paint the NIMC in colours other than it is.

There have been genuine and factual cases where people have reported their experiences, some good, others not so good. Based on verifiable facts, actions are taken to improve service delivery. This is what every public institution in Nigeria, including the NIMC, requires. It is the sort of feedback that should come from columnists in respected newspapers.

Sadly, many take the responsibility to enrol with levity. Why do we, Nigerians, rush to get something done only when it becomes mandatory? These are the attitudes that people like Sote, with access to the media, should point out to change the mindset for the better, rather than create impressions of what does not exist.

How many of us, Nigerians, go late for a visa interview? No responsible consular official will do ‘African time’ with any applicant and wait for them; when you’re late, you’re out! Not even the tyranny of opinionated journalism in the form of columnists can save us in such circumstances.

Many who now realise they cannot receive a new passport unless they present the NIN, if they had enrolled and had received their NIN (not the card) long ago, none of them would be under any pressure today.

Sote asked what if someone had a medical tourism case as a reason to travel hence the rush for the NIN to equally rush to get the passport. Isn’t that proof that such a person never placed any importance on identification? Must anyone wait until sickness strikes before getting the NIN? Was it raining when Noah built the Ark?

Abang is Editor-in-Chief, IT & Telecom Digest magazine. Twitter: @MkpeAbang