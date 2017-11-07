Re: Osinbajo: The ‘outsider-insider’ in Buhari’s govt -By Abdullahi O. Haruna

I refer to the article titled as above by Abimbola Adelakun in The PUNCH, Thursday, November 2, 2017.

However, methinks somebody should advise the writer and her ilk that splintering the enviable conviviality that exists between President Muhammadu Buhari and Vice President Yemi Osibanjo is one of the most ostentatious voyages that one can ever embark on; the drivers and their co-travellers can only get to their destinations in their imaginations.

Strikingly, many lines in the article applaud the moral imposture of the writer; she forgets to note that not every Nigerian has the penchant for such barrage of logical fallacy. The article is laden with contradictory propositions and latent splitting moral hair that can only make sense to puritans. Osinbajo like his boss, President Buhari, is committed to saving the country from collapse and the duo have shown genuine commitment to delivering on their mandates. From the fight against Boko Haram to the war against corruption, there are indications that Nigeria is better prepared to win the battle against those forces that have kept us in one place.

It is clear that there are lots of enemies who are not comfortable with the cordial relationship between the President and his deputy. In fact, some Nigerians have described the historic matching of Buhari and Osinbajo, as divinely arranged. The humane disposition of the duo and their simple lifestyle are proofs that they both see life from the same prism. There are evidences that the President and his deputy are closely knitted; tainting such relationship through cheap antics like the article sought to do cannot work. If not, how would the writer describe Osinbajo, a man who is adjudged as the most loyal Vice President in the history of Nigeria as the “outside-insider” of Buhari’s government? The writer is no doubt one of those agents who specialise in deliberate twisting of information, all in a bid to score cheap political points and to deceive those with gullible and feeble minds. But the critical Nigerians understand better.

By bringing together some unparalled issues that had been laid to rest is a show of needless desperation on the writer’s part. One of such issues raised by the writer is the recent plea by President Buhari directed to the World Bank President, Jim Kim, to shift attention to the North-East. In an interaction between President Buhari and the World Bank boss, the former had sought the help of the international multilateral agency in rebuilding the hitherto besieged North-East which has been rescued from the iron grip of insurgency. Those who have visited the North-East, or who take their time to read objective media reports about the region would understand that President Buhari’s call for the World Bank to shift attention to the North-East was borne out of genuine need to ameliorate the plight of multi-ethnic Nigerians who live in the most devastated part of the country today. The writer ought to be reflective, by considering the ravages that the North-East has suffered since 2009 when the Boko Haram insurgency started. Today, no part of the country is faced with humanitarian crisis of monumental proportions like the North-East.

The writer’s admittance of Osinbajo’s moral piety in an article orchestrated to debase his person clearly captures the fluidity of her character and identity. The inconsistency and the confusion in the writer’s head are very lucid for the critical minds to decipher. The writer admits that “Osinbajo says the right things” by applauding merit above federal character and quota system, but queries the fact that Osinbajo was talking to the “wrong audience.”

But who are the “wrong audience” that the writer was talking about? For record purposes, the Vice President was addressing some Nigerians in Lagos during the Greater Nigeria Pastors’ Conference, with the theme, “Towards A Better Nigeria”, which was convened by the Senior Pastor and founder of the Foundation of Truth Assembly, Pastor Yomi Kasali. For someone who rightly posits that the problem of Nigeria is systemic in nature to describe the gathering of Nigerians who come together to work “towards a better Nigeria” a “wrong audience” epitomises the volatility of the writer’s character. The writer, out of desperation, forgot to note that a systemic problem requires a systemic solution, and an enduring solution to a systemic problem requires active involvement of all stakeholders, including the participation of those the writer describes as the “wrong audience”.

There are many lines from the writer’s ink that reveal her despicable desperation. The writer, in her frantic quest to confer gratuitous appellation on the Vice President, decided to place the whole Nigerian problem on Osinbajo’s shoulders as if he is the beginning and the end of Nigeria. See part of what Osinbajo said that sparked the vile of the writer: “It is important for us as a nation to change our idea and insist on merit. We must continue to advocate that there must be merit in our appointments and do away with sentiments and Nigeria will be where it ought to be. When our football teams are playing, we do not ask questions where the players come from because we want to win. In the same vein, if we want to win in Nigeria, we must insist on merit. We must insist on fair-minded and just people in positions. That is how countries are run all over the world. It is only in this country that the first thing we do is to ask for quota system”.

Osinbajo is a man who understands the problems of Nigeria and he does not hide his feelings whenever he has the opportunity to applaud what is right and condemn what is wrong. Obviously, the quota system or federal character has outlived its usefulness in contemporary Nigeria. Every sincere and patriotic Nigerian understands this.

Haruna sent in this rejoinder from Abuja

