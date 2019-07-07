Re: Rape Scandal in the Church -By Florence Ozor

Christians: Oh God! Do a NEW thing in our midst!

God: 👌🏽

THEN

When He starts, it is the same Christians that will criticize, judge and Scripture-excuse that which they prayed for because they are more concerned about APPEARANCE than SUBSTANCE.

God cannot be mocked, that which he will do, HE WILL DO. Imagine if God follows the fluidity of our emotions?

In the last few days,

I saw a Christian Elder of my own church asking the COZA church to be merciful on their pastor after the step down.

I saw another pastor – not of my church say of the matter “Many are the afflictions of the righteous…..”

I saw many “He who is without sin….” people.

I saw many “Touch not my Anointed…” scholars

I saw herd mentality, too many sentiments, too many emotions NO OBJECTIVITY. They could not ask themselves a very salient question;

“WHAT IS AT STAKE HERE?

I will answer it: THE CHURCH (BODY OF CHRIST) was at stake. Silence of the church at that time was NOT Golden, it was COSTLY as it further divided the sheep and gave room for doctrinal conflict. God bless Pastor Poju and the other pastors/people who worked behind the scene to pressure that the right thing must be done. Did you notice the change of climate within the Christian community when Pastor Poju made his position and action public? Christians took that as ” the church has spoken” and it did not matter if you worship or do not in his church.

He showed LEADERSHIP in the most critical and most timely moment, respect for him went up many notches. The sheep was been scattered and C.A.N could not CAN. The scandal was a defining moment for leadership in the Church and many pastors did not rise to it.

The best we as Christians should have unanimously done is to encourage a brother under scrutiny to – Go and Clear your name for the sake of the BODY OF CHRIST.

The church is a home for everyone no matter the gravity of your sin, GRACE is SUFFICIENT BUT the RIGHT THING MUST BE DONE.

Sex scandals in the church is not new and unfortunately will not stop but there is a way of the HOUSE that it may be dealt without further damage. It will happen again (this is not me proclaiming doom but taking into account the fragility of our being) may we respond better.

FO