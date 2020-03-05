Re: To Every Patriotic, Objective And Nonpartisan Osun Indigenes (An open letter to the Honourable Commissioner of Education) -By Oyebanji Faith John (Prince)

Dear Honourable Folorunsho Oladoyin Bamisayemi,

Permit my manners, sir, especially that of the unwelcoming nature of disturbing “elders” with my strategic and pro-masses submissions. Wasn’t it less than thirty-six hours that I have just written to you about the obnoxious three thousand naira fee attached to the purchase of teachers’ recruitment form in the State.

Firstly, Honorable Commissioner, I will like to commend your efforts and humane nature of deeming it fit to give reply to the agitations of the good people of Osun, against the inhumane plights the unemployed are subjected to under the guise of recruiting them for jobs.

This letter is premised on two basic principles. One of which I have made mentioned before now, that of my mulish capacity to write as many letters as possible, till the issues raised are given prompt consideration; and the other, that you’ve written to “every patriotic, objective and nonpartisan Osun indigenes” – a position that best describe me.

Can I also crave your indulgence to read through this letter with an unbiased and progressive (that, which your party had always made as slogan) mind?

Honourable Commissioner, I haven’t written to you for any reason but to lament the agony of the common man. I am not of the type that seek for cheap popularity or inordinate fame, you can make a sound check of my background.

In your letter sir, you have pointed out that you won’t put the future of Osun in the hands of “incompetent and quack teachers”, and to get the best and competent ones, #3,000 will do? JAMB has promised to organize an examination for the State Government? So, the State Government aren’t with capable hands to do that, any longer?

In all of your submissions, to further justify the unjustifiable, you have only disappointed those of us who are well accustomed with education and educational standards, reading through the writings of someone we thought should have been well-versed with the nitty-gritty of Education, considering your role as the former Chairman, House Committee on Education, Osun State House of Assembly.

Honourable Commissioner sir, you have only made mention of the state’s purse, as a factor for the inhumane action of the state government. Isn’t it the same purse that can cater for the millions of naira recently allocated towards the purchase of vehicles for state lawmakers, but cannot essentially lessen the burden of the governed. In line with the last GDP status, states with lower GDP to Osun, were able to conduct such exercise without charging the applicants, a dime. Have we even considered the people to pay for this? The unemployed, Mr. Commissioner.

Lest I forget, I must also commend your efforts in putting pressure on the State Executive Council to approve the recruitment exercise. If I am not missing, isn’t it the same S.E.C that should help salvage the dying situation the state is currently in?

If you will correct yourself sir, you have only said those who are against the #3000 are afraid of the screening test. So, does it mean, the #3,000 is a criterion for competence? By the way, can you just name one person who is against the “screening test”, and I will help you rebuke such person.

It’s callous to start charging people for jobs.

Private organizations with more lucrative offers, doesn’t charge anyone for applying for a job, why then a democratic government? Isn’t democracy, the government of, by and for the people, again?

It’s important I point your attention to this, sir. The “hallelujah” boys who are commending this anti-poor stance of the State government are either or all of the following:1. APC Members/apologists (in the name of party loyalty)2. Those who are at the mercy of the government; and3. Those who are desperately seeking for appointment.

If I were you, sir, I will have these hallleluyah boys, and as well have those who can tell me daring truths.If you wish to know the views of the people you are to represent, you can as well make a survey, just like the one that prompted the educational review, and heed to the people’s yearnings.

As I plan to drop the pen for some other day, you said, “if people don’t want it I MAY CONSIDER STOPPING IT”. Honourable Commissioner, that phrase is “Buharistic” in nature, arrogating too much power to oneself. So, do you mean, instead of the government to adjust her ill-boding policy to meet the yearnings of the governed, the best thing she can do, is to mar the whole system?

Honourable Commissioner, if we can be anti-poor in recruiting for jobs, what other sweet words and Greek-gifts are we going to unleashed in the next three years, during which political engagements would have been intense?

Pardon my manners, Honourable Commissioner. I do lose that, when agitations become intense. I have not deviated for my decision to continue to write, till my song of lamentation is given a favourable consideration. Hope myself and your media boys will not throw barters, as I have strong knowledge of their preparedness? I am not a political office holder, but a poor journalist and an unfaltering voice of the oppressed.

Thank you, sir.

Oyebanji Faith John (Prince) [email protected]Tweets via: the_oyebanji

