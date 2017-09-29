Re: Unnecessary thuggery in Ondo at APC restructuring forum -By Doyin Odebowale

I just read a piece by The PUNCH columnist, Niyi Akinnaso, on the unfortunate occurrence at the zonal programme organised by the leadership of the All Progressives Congress, on the raging debate on “restructuring”, in Akure, on Thursday, September 21, 2017. I was utterly disappointed at the writer’s barely disguised slant to explain away acts of brigandage, in his characteristic hagiography entitled, “Unnecessary thuggery in Ondo at APC restructuring forum” in the September 26, 2017 edition of the paper.

The disgraceful partisanship surprises no one. It is typical of palace bards to sing the praise of their patrons and find no fault in them. Violence visited on the vulnerable must be condemned by all reasonable people regardless of who perpetrates such a cowardly act. Africans do not joke with a breach of the principle of hospitality. Elders, good and respectable ones, remain unwavering and steady on their insistence on rectitude. Their presence in the public space reinforces the confidence of the youth in the virtue inherent in treading the path of justice.

There is bound to be disputes among human beings for as long as many covet the same pedestal of socio-political cum economic privileges that are meant for the few. Members of the same family quarrel and disagree on issues. Quick resolution of disputes, however, depends, largely, on the quality of intervention by impartial arbiters, not suborned hagiographers. Any decent person will be most loathe to blame anyone involved in a conflict, real or contrived, before applying the cardinal principles of natural justice, one of which is audi alteram partem, “listen to the other party”. This simple ethical requirement should not be found challenging by anyone.

A good elder listens to both sides in a dispute before concluding on the culpability or otherwise of either of the two parties. Any person who, for any reason, will be unable to maintain the expected standard of impartiality is advised to stay away from the arena of conflict. The second cardinal precept holds that you cannot be a judge in your matter. “Nemo iudex in casua sua”. No one, regardless of the perverted assumption of value, should be permitted to act as a judge in his cause. This columnist appears not inured to this precept. There can be no explanation for this mediocre hagiography. It is annoying even if typical.

This writer commenced his hack charge with a pseudo exploratory excursion into the politics of restructuring in the country in the said article. He admonishes the APC government on the best way possible to go about the issue of political reforms. President Muhammadu Buhari, he advised, must implement the recommendations of the so-called 2014 National Conference conducted by the last administration to achieve parochial objectives. He soon reveals his real motive after the initial rambling.

Deliberate distortion soon follows; thugs in Ondo State beat up the “intellectuals” from Osun who came as Omoluabi to make invaluable contributions to the debate on restructuring. A commissioner, Mr Bola Ilori, who was among the delegation, was “beaten” for attending the programme. Thugs, “Abena Boys”, sent by the Secretary to the State Government, Ifedayo Abegunde, popularly known as Abena, attacked Ilori presumably on his orders as he did nothing to intervene. One of the thugs named Femi but popularly called “KEF” was “the leader of the hoodlums”. This strange journalist, apart from quoting Saharareporters, copiously, as his Holy Writ, interviewed unnamed “eyewitnesses” and Ilori who corroborated the story of the online medium. This street urchin had warned Ilori not to contest the seat of the Ondo Central Senatorial District as “it had been assigned to his principal, whom he referred to as Abena”. This writer obviously knows the next political moves of Osun politicians as he appears to be in residency there.

According to him, Abegunde did not pick his calls but he denied the story in the subsequent interview granted to journalists. He only accused thugs who brandished logo and sticks, Opa Oranmiyan, he further disclosed. The fact that he was in the hall “but he did not intervene after he knew about the incident” confirms his culpability. The writer quickly discounts this interview as false and proceeded to posit that thugs don’t wear uniforms. No thugs came from Osun State! All those who carried “Opa Oranmiyan with a flag wrapped around it” into an ambience of cerebral discourse were “intellectuals from the source”. The sticks laced with nails were symbols of authority. The civil “restructuring activists” arrested the leader who coordinated the attack and handed him over to the police. “However, curiously, he either escaped or was let go”. Meanwhile, this “seasoned journalist” failed to call or visit the police station where the suspect(s) was (were) detained.

The drooling continues afterwards; the “assault on Ilori was uncalled for”. The man and he are “natives” of Ondo State. He is entitled to attend public hearing in his “home state”. He is also a Commissioner on Regional Integration. The writer could, however, “understand the grudge borne by Ondo APC politicians, especially state officials, towards Ilori for his role during the last governorship election”. He had concluded that state officials must have organised the assault. He had earlier discussed with the Governor of Osun State on the propriety of having a person, such as he, to represent Osun State in Akure. He also called the Chief of Staff of Ondo State, Chief Olugbenga Ale, upon realising that the Governor of Ondo State could not be reached.

Then, it just dawned on the writer that “Akeredolu had won the election fair and square, and he is now the governor”. He further admonishes a Senior Advocate and former President of Nigerian Bar Association on the need to be governor of all, including those who did not vote for him and visitors to the state. Then, the verdict: “The assault on Ilori reflects negatively on Akeredolu and his supporters”. It is a big minus for Ondo State, its officials and security agencies. It is also a PR disaster for the APC which is trying to convince the people of this country of its sincerity on the restructuring project.

Then, he brazenly and shamelessly lied against the Commissioner for Information, Yemi Olowolabi, and other media aides who, according to him, pleaded “earnestly with those who videotaped the assault, not to air the raw footage”. He also proceeded to almost decree that the two governors meet each other on the incident. But Akeredolu must “pacify” his Osun State counterpart and assure him that Osun State officials are safe in Ondo State! The Osun State governor should also not react in good measure. So much for analysis from a professor!

I must state, without mincing words, that the assault on either Ilori or anyone is condemnable. No reasonable person should support it. It does not depict civility in any way. Granted that there may be tempting reasons which suggest that course of action, strongly, it is counterproductive. It is distracting. It readily betrays the vacuity of a group bereft of deep thinkers. It is unwise to chase hoofed swine into a mud to avenge a perceived wrong. This submission is, however, without prejudice to the high susceptibility of mortals, as emotive and finite beings, to succumb to strong feelings of revenge impelled or compelled by brash, insensitive and rambunctious stupidity displayed to provoke. Violence is inherently destructive to parties involved in it.

The frantic but largely unsuccessful attempt by the writer to support his patrons and their supporters is within his right. No one should begrudge another for protecting his pot of soup. However, anyone who descends into the arena of conflict, tainted, must present himself as capable of appreciating the imperative of maintaining balance and impartiality in a conflict. A programme organised to collate views on restructuring of the polity is not the usual political gathering where professional politicians utter inanities to impress the simple-minded. The ambience of intellection is hardly a space permissive of the rancorous intrusion of famished stick-wielding ignoramuses. No voting was contemplated. Therefore, the burdensome herd ought to have waited for a political rally to display sticks spiked with nails.

We round off this piece with the admonition of the relentless and unsparing excoriation of Time, that imperious agent under whose suzerainty all things which exist must become history, to be mindful of the verdict of history. Politicians and their hirelings must desist from instigating violence to serve parochial ends. Those who come to the public space to comment on issues must rise above prebendalism.

Dr Odebowale is the SSA, Special Duties & Strategy, Ondo State Government

