Reducing the muddle in governance -By Ayo Olukotun

Muddle, inefficiency, and poor service delivery characterise governmental culture, here in Nigeria, and elsewhere, in different degrees. Very often, policies come to grief, not because the designers are not well-intentioned, but because they have not thought through the state of delivery vans, the implementation structure that is, meant to translate policies into deliverables or dividends. In some cases, as in the currently soaring cost and scarcity of cooking gas and kerosene, policymakers have failed to plan for contingencies or create alternative scenarios to take care of worst cases. It is difficult to justify a jump in the prices of the two essential products from N3,500 to N4,500 for a gas cylinder and from N100 per litre to N400 per litre in the case of kerosene, bearing in mind that none of the reasons or excuses given by officials is unforeseeable.

Consider the muddle and bedlam that have quickly gathered over the ongoing implementation of the payment of N5,000 monthly stipend to the poorest members of society. Leaving aside the issues connected with whether N5,000 in 2014, when the promise was first made is still the same amount today, it is amazing to see how severe hitches have gathered in the process or implementing the scheme in Borno, Bauchi and Kwara states. The fact of the matter is that in spite of the promise of the Senior Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to the Vice President, Mr Laolu Akande, that “very diligent and transparent efforts have been made to ensure that the programme does not repeat the errors of the past”, there is little to suggest that this was indeed the case. In a brilliant piece of investigative reporting, this newspaper’s sister publication, Sunday PUNCH (January 15,2017) tracked the implementation process in Kwara, Borno and Bauchi.

Its findings suggest a dismal outlook. In Kwara, opposition politicians of the Peoples Democratic Party reported that they were not aware that anybody or any of their party members had received this stipend. Similarly, interviews conducted across a section of poor people, returned a verdict of lack of awareness of the scheme. It turned out that a manual register generated was riddled with manipulation by administrators. The report also quoted a social activist in Borno State who said that “the whole exercise was faulty from the inception in Borno, there was no way for many to be registered as there is no formal registration office or centre”. In other words, a well-meaning social policy which enjoyed the benefit of two years of planning had miscarried in the process of implementation because detailed attention was not paid to the process of implementation with remedies devised for anticipated hiccups.

At a general level, it should be noted that the implementation of policies creates a fresh arena for stakeholders to revise or even reverse the anticipated gains of polices. Consequently, it ought to have been possible to foresee the possibly unintended hijack of the scheme by politicians of the ruling party who simply moved in to cash in on the loose ends and gaping holes. All is not lost however. Lessons learnt and takeaways harvested from implementation failure can be employed to firm up the policy process in order to reap better dividends. Somehow, the policy must rise from the current status of simply throwing money at problems, to become a vehicle of social amelioration. Obviously, there is a need to pay attention to the social register for throwing up beneficiaries, rather than merely leaving the matter in the hand of politicians who convert it into an additional window for making fast bucks. We should take along too that implementation includes or ought to include monitoring and evaluation, two crucial areas in which our policymaking process is sadly deficient.

Controversy has quickly gathered, to take another example, over the proposed closure of the Nnamdi Azikwe International Airport beginning from March 8, 2017, for six weeks. During the interval which will occasion great hardship for passengers, air traffic will be diverted to Kaduna, where the airport, is currently being refurbished in readiness for its new role. Not unexpectedly, the decision has generated animated discussion. Typical of the outraged reactions is the comment of a former deputy governor of Akwa Ibom State, Chief Chris Ekpenyong, who bristled that, “Are you telling me that I will fly to Kaduna and from there go by road to Abuja when I know that the roads are bad? What is actually going on in this country? Instead of a complete shutdown of the Abuja airport, why not work on it maybe during a specified time and issue a Notice to Air Men stating that the repairs may be done at night?”

Ekpenyong’s position has been upheld by the Nigerian Society of Engineers as well as the Airline Operators of Nigeria. It should be noted too that although government has promised to provide escort to passengers making the connecting journey from Kaduna to Abuja, rampant robberies by roving gangs on that road are an underlying concern. Despite the public outrage and the Senate hearing conducted on the topic, the contractor, Julius Berger, is insisting that a complete shutdown of the airport is necessitated by the extensive damage and degeneration of the facility.

In the view of this columnist, contractors should not be allowed to have the last word on sensitive policy matters without a careful scrutiny of their claims. For example, no one has told us what will happen if at the end of six weeks, the repairs are not completed, as is too often the case in this country. The heated policy discourse, therefore, should be broadened to include the suggested use of the airport at Minna to absorb the local flights, if the closure of Abuja airport must indeed be made, as well as a diligent examination of adopting international best practices of partial rather than total closure. However the issue is resolved, the policy lesson to take home is the homily that a stitch in time saves nine. This is to say that had earlier governments not ignored the need to do the repairs for so long, the whole debate about partial or total closure would have been unnecessary. Perhaps, we should do a census of all such public facilities crying out for repairs before they go from bad to worse.

To return briefly to the scarcity of kerosene and cooking gas, mentioned at the outset, policymaking should take special account of commodities and products where markup in prices have a direct and heavy impact on the livelihood of citizens. Consequently, it ought to be possible, to provide for such contingencies as delays of vessel discharges and the scarcity of foreign exchange, which by the way have been with us for some time now.

Government should also fast-track the further deregulation and liberalisation of the oil and gas sector which still mainly depends on the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, the sole importer of kerosene into the country. Obviously, the chances for economic recovery are narrower if the prices of basic commodities continue to hit the roof as they do now. By the same logic, another increase in the price of petrol will be a burden too heavy for a populace staggering under the yoke of formal and artificial inflation. Life will be easier for Nigerians when we manage to reduce the ever-gathering muddle in policymaking and implementation.

