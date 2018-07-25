Regrouping of Same Old Players -By Elijah Akoji

It is no longer news that the 2019 general election is just at the next door, and the media is flooded with the same stories which usually makes the headlines when elections draw close, of different politician moving from one interest political group to another, regrouping to continue where their interest will be represented not the interest of those who sent them there to represent them.

I keep wondering why is the style of the game always the same, why are the same people regrouping having tested and shared in the interest of the party they are leaving,? Just yesterday it was all over the news that some set of senators and members of the house of representative chose to relocate to the same old home they packed out from with the claim that the party they are leaving is the light, and now could it possibly be that darkness as taken over the party and they are possibly looking for another ray of hope and as such they are relocating to the same old house where they moved out from in PLAYERS.

Every country aspire to grow and attain development in a standard that they will be recognized in the world, not recognized for the same political news and stories. Nigerians are agitating for jobs, good housing, food, and availability of good infrastructures and yet they get absurd stories of politicians representing their interest instead of the interest of the people they are to represent.

In 2014, it was a flood of decampment of this same old faces from the peoples democratic party and today they are returning to the same old party they forsake. There are better ways to ending this whole groping and regrouping, politicians must begin to understand what the people want and must continue to represent the people instead of their own interest, Nigerians are tired of same stories every election season, its is germane to note that development is not achieved through dis-stabilized political system this makes the electorate loose confident in their leaders and as such could deter people from wanting to vote participate in the political activities in the state.

These same old political players are moving to the new party with the same ideology they have in the formal, and still maintain the same status quo without any positive evidence of development. It is so rare to hear of people moving from one political party to another in a developed country, this is because each party has a good sense of vision and set of objectives and ideology that guilds their political activities, until this culture is imbibed, people will continue to abuse democracy and there use it as a tool for self enrichment and protection of personal interest.

Nigerian’s democracy at this stage should have transcend this state which it is, but owing to the fact that the political terrain still maintain and harbor same set of old players who will always regroup for their own interest, moving forward will still take us along time before we can attain or achieve modern democracy.

Making history requires selflessness in many ways, people must perceive positive actions in the ways of the politicians not in this manner of their usual movement from one party to another, confidence is gained through consistency and resilient passion for the interest they are called or they themselves have chosen to represent.

