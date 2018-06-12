Release the full results of the June 12, 1993 elections – ANRP tells FG

June 12: Democracy Day 2019

ABUJA, 12 June 2018 — Abundant Nigeria Renewal Party (ANRP) has called on the Federal Government to go the full distance in doing the right thing beyond setting aside June 12 as Democracy Day, and the investiture of national honours on MKO Abiola, and his running mate.

The Party calls on the Federal Government to release the full results of the June 12, 1993 elections.

In the announcement, President Muhammadu Buhari referred to MKO Abiola as the ‘presumed winner’ of the election. Publishing the results and declaring him winner shall make him no longer the ‘presumed’ but the actual winner. That wound in our national history needs to be healed.

ANRP asserts that June 12 is not about the South-West Nigeria alone but about Nigeria and yearnings of Nigerians for democracy and good governance. Persons from all over the country strived to make it a reality. Their sacrifices must never be ignored.

The Party noticed with dismay that only male compatriots seem to have been recognised for the national honours​. This confirms one of the criticisms of the President Buhari Administration as been very chauvinistic and exclusive in favour of the men. This, when in fact many women fought for the actualisation of the June 12​ and ​some paid the ultimate price for it, including Kudirat Abiola. The Party state​s​ that it is important to build an inclusive society that is sensitive to gender and other issues that we are prone to being blinded to.

MKO Abiola and his running mate Babagana Kingibe​ –​ both Muslims –​ were unanimously voted across the length and breath of Nigeria​ in 1993​.

​Alas, ​it is no longer realistic in present-day Nigeria for adherents of the same faith to be the candidate and running mate and hope to win an election at that level​ as the nation is now firmly in reverse. ANRP affirms the importance of us all reflecting on the divisiveness, and extent of polarisation in our society today and work towards reversing it. This day provides an opportunity to reflect on this and begin to take steps to createvhaemony and to heal our land.

The June 12, 1993 election is adjudged as free and fair in part because it was carried out by Option A4 Open Ballot System. As part of our Party’s ethos of honesty, fairness, openness, and transparency we have adopted this system of voting for all our internal elections. We have therefore been able to hold elections at all levels without rancour, misunderstandings, or bitterness, and shall work to keep it so for generations to come.

