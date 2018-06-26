Remembering bicycle man: Chief Ojo Maduekwe -By Hon. Abdullahi Mahmud Gaya

Its apt to quote David Thoreau, on the death of a friend, we should consider that fates through confidence have devolved on us the task of a double living that we have to fulfills the dreams of our friends in our own way.

Many times we wait until friend to tell the world what a wonderful person he is today, I would like to pay tribute to a very god friend and brother who is among known distribilise Nigerian I had ever known Mr. Ojo Maduekwe left this world Wednesday, June 29, 2016.

Indeed, all living things on earth, as mortal, must surely taste death and nobody can, of course, escape from it – being the exit point to the world beyond. People of all faiths, specifically Muslims and Christians believe in the non eternity of life, that is, man and other living organisms cannot live forever. That is to say that all living things are mortal and that wherever and whatever the circumstance is, a transition to the world beyond must come one day. In fact, believers and non-believers alike have faith in the inevitability of death, only that some people live till they attain old age while some die even before they are born.

Unarguably, some people die well accomplished, considering their great contributions to the society. Perhaps, this is true to my dear mentor, Mr. Ojo Maduekwe who answered a call to glory on Wednesday, June 29, 2016 at the age of 71 at an Abuja hospital shortly after he returned from a foreign trip. The news of the death of my former confident which I received when I was in Saudi Arabia was very shocking to me because I was a close associate of the late diplomat. In fact, even in his death, I owe him my respect and that no amount of my accolade can demonstrate my respect for him. Despite I was shaken, what came to my mind was that his loss remains colossal and that it was not mainly to his immediate family, but that Nigeria has lost an infrequent nationalist. I know his family and us were expecting to rejoice his 72 birthday with spectacle and fanfare, but his creator took him away from us, so we cannot do otherwise.

My relationship started when I was Sheraton branch manager of the then Afribank Abuja where late Ojo had a company account and was enjoying a certain facility, and as a branch manager, I became very close to him, since then to the time of his demise. In fact, there was a very good cordial working relationship between us. I worked with him in all the places he served as minister of culture and tourism, transport, foreign affairs and even as diplomat. We traveled far and wide together. He even took me as a brother and friend. I was even nicknamed as Abdullahi Maduekwe. In his unique character, he respected other religions and I could recall that he bought a Qur’an and kept it in his hotel in London and told me that he specifically bought it because of me, being a Muslim.

To say that so many people have, for long time, died within and outside the country, is stating the obvious, and that such people are still being remembered and cherished because of their footprints or rather the legacies they bequeathed for their successors to see or borrow a leaf from and that such outstanding landmarks have been put in quite a solid foundation that they can stand the test of time and late Maduekwe, who wore a different cap from the above personalities, a leaf could be borrowed from them to add value to the society.

late Maduekwe would continue to be remembered in the anal of history as one of those who contributed to the development of the country’s democracy to its present status of coming to permanently stay in the country. Honour is given to those who deserved it. Late Maduekwe’s sojourn into the three ministries he served saw him as a technocrat, and an epitome of progress, hardwork, determination, patriotism, resilience and not a tribalist. He treated those who worked with him in those places or ministries he served as brothers and sisters and without cognizance to their ethnic tribes, religions or geopolitical zones. He allowed people to practice their religion. He sometime reminded me on prayer time. He tried to avoid anything capable of tarnishing his image – in fact, he protected his image and did not involve in any reckless life. He was even nicknamed in his hometown as ‘Mekaria,’ meaning Ojo will do well. In his capacity as a minister, late Maduekwe always allowed due process to take its force without undue interference and there was nothing like ethnicity in his dictionary and he always took Nigeria first.

He was a good Christian not in name alone but in all his conduct and actions, as during his life time, he did not allow himself to be misled with any religious sentiment. Again, I can vividly recall his encounter with a Christian pastor who visited him and told him that God had directed that late Ojo should buy him a vehicle to use it for his evangelism activities. But this pastor elapsed that late Maduekwe was a son of a disciplined and God-fearing pastor. He told the pastor to return next day. When he returned the next day, late Ojo asked the priest how he received the said God’s directive. The priest told him that he received it by vision. Again, the late Ojo told him to come back the next day. The untireless clergyman was not dejected; he again came back on the appointed day. Late Ojo then told the said priest if he had known why he kept asking him to come back day after day. The priest said no. He told him (the pastor) that he was expecting to receive the same God’s directive on what to do after embarking on night vigil. Since late Ojo did not receive the said directive, so the cleric should forget it. He told the pastor not to try him again.

I never wanted to be the very one saying all this on my late friend and brother, but I feel I owe it a duty to do so to myself and to the rest of us that have the pleasure of relating with him. Honestly, being connecting with him closely had accorded me the privilege of being know where due process was allowed to take its force without undue interference. We had even adopted a slogan within us that: “the fear of the late minister was the beginning of wisdom to contractors.”I can vividly recall an incident when a chief executive officer of a construction firm who wanted to reward the late minister after the firm was awarded contract worth billions of Naira without even knowing the minister personally and without any godfather to push on his behalf. He booked for an appointment to present the gift to the minister. God! Right there we knew the CEO had made a mistake and our thoughts were proven right as we heard the minister angrily threatening to revoke the contract. It took my intervention for the late minister to allow the firm to execute the project. So he had never been a corrupt person and he always tried to discharge his duties to the best of his ability.

My last phone talk with him was when he called me when I was on my way to Saudi Arabito for lesser Hajj in some recent days to sympathize with me over the burning of my farm in my hometown, Gaya in Kano state. We spent about 15 minutes on phone. I really lost a mentor! Adieu “Ojo oni keke” as he was fondly referred to by people to mean Ojo, the bicycle man. However, let me assert that Nigeria has lost a rare worthy ambassador, a politician of uncommon stature and a statesman

Death, as a necessary end to all mortal on earth, has really no calendar – thus it can come at anytime and anywhere, be it day or night, hot or harmattan season as well as wet or dry season. It does not respect anybody – whether young or old, male or female, wealthy or poor, highly placed or less privileged.

Hon Abdullahi Mahmud Gaya is Representing Albasu, Gaya and Ajingi Federal constituencies,

Wrote in from national house of assembly Abuja

Related

Comments

comments