Remembering Chief MKO ABIOLA -By Oluwapelumi Adejumo

Today, we remember Chief MKO Abiola who paid the ultimate price so that Nigeria could one day replace the Khakis with Agbada.

Today, we recognize that without the annulment of that election, the June 12, 1993 election, Nigeria’s citizenry may never have stood up against the military government.

The annulled election united Nigeria in fighting for the mandate of self rule and it birth a new level of social consciousness and participation in government that no doubt gave in to a new wave of nationalists.

In my view, today, this date, ranks as high if not higher than the democracy day –May 29– because it was the event of this day that led to the eventual birth of Democracy day.

MKO Abiola



We remember MKO Abiola for his Epetedo declaration. His courage. His bravery. And his zeal to ensure that the voice and the will of Nigeria and Nigerians were respected even if it came at a steep price of his life.

The lessons of this day shouldn’t be lost on Nigerians though, we united once to chase the military out even if we are still being ruled indirectly by them –from 1999 till date, Nigeria has had 4 Presidents and all four, one way or the other were either past military men or had the blessings of the past military top echelons to reach the post.

Chief MKO would not accept the current docile and ineffective and passive reaction to governance by Nigerians. We should wake up to our duty. We should wake up.

Lastly, due should be given where it is due. PMB actually did really well by approving this date and also honoring the late sage, Chief MKO, post humorously .

