Re:Muhammad Gulani: Lying Sicko Defends Pastor RUGA Osinbajo -By Bayo Oluwasanmi

Muhammad Gulani’s response to my article, “Osinbajo: Serial Liar, Buhari’s Brain, Propagandist, Interpreter Of Buhari’s Maladies published July 4, 2019, by SaharaReporters, is a figment of imagination as useless as dried-up springs or as mist blown away by the wind.

Gulani’s defence of Pastor ‘RUGA’ Osinbajo portrays Gulani as a lying sicko full of empty rant with an appeal to twisted morbid reasoning.

I will not dignify the cow dung from Gulani by responding to every phantom of lies, probabilities, impossibilities, and pipe dreams dressed up as achievements of Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo. However, one or two comments will suffice.

Gulani’s voice of mysterious import begins by saying, “To think of the Vice-President as a liar and propagandist is to do a grave injustice to the truth itself, and to vex the millions of Nigerians that have benefited through the many ways his office has helped elevate people from poverty and unemployment…

“He has chaired so well the National Economic Council: leading the team whose efforts took us out of a recession, brought upon the country from many years of mismanagement.”

With deliberate deceit, Gulani conveniently tap-danced around lies oozed out by Osinbajo about endless kidnappings in Nigeria at a town hall meeting in New York. Instead, Gulani cherry picked the case of a “man who faked his kidnap in Nassarawa State.”

Salivating and fully inebriated with concoction of lies, Gulani says: “The administration has put in place the National Livestock Transformation Plan. It is one of the most comprehensive plans that aim at ending the several decades long conflict, while looking at the economic benefits of the livestock rearing, and ensuring that there is proper conflict management and justice.”

Touting false, invisible paper achievements of Buhari-Osinbajo government, Gulani asked: “Are the 500,000 N-Power beneficiaries not real people? Or the over 2 million beneficiaries of the Trader Moni? Or the 2nd Niger Bridge whose construction is evident for everyone to see despite the naysayers saying it wasn’t real?”

I am a radical truth-teller in my writings. Whenever I sit at my desk to build another cathedral of paragraphs to stubbornly repudiate lies, half-truths, corruption, incompetence, impotence, of Buhari-Osinbajo administration, I do it with the zeal of an evangelist.

I’m not subjected to the whims and caprices of contemptuous Gulanis of the world who are against “government of the people by the people and for the people.”

The few Nigerians who still retain their senses are no longer surprised by the mendacity of Buhari-Osinbajo sickening fabrications.

To put it mildly, Gulani’s defence of the indefensible is an ugly self-flagellation. Osinbajo has told Nigerians some memorable lies that have been spectacularly false and wrought grave harm. Some of these lies have caused untold damage. Indeed, such lies are responsible for unspeakable suffering, hardship, and even deaths of many Nigerians.

Because Nigerians have short memories, they have overlooked very many evil fabrications of the Buhari-Osinbajo regime.

Consider the following: Osinbajo lied that APC didn’t promise Nigerians restructuring. He lied about the number of Nigerians in poverty during Jonathan’s presidency. He said 112.7 million Nigerians were in poverty under Jonathan.

Whereas, United Nations and World Poverty Clock contradict Osinbajo.

According to the two bodies, 87 million Nigerians are in poverty in 2018 under Buhari. In addition, under Buhari, Nigeria has been declared the world poverty capital. Another world body characterized Nigerians as the saddest people in the world.

Osinbajo lied during the presidential town hall meeting. He said the legislature did not send the Disability bill, “Discrimination Against Persons with Disabilities (Prohibition) Bill, 2018 to the executive arm of government.

The bill was sent to the president December 18, 2018.

While speaking to the Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) Osinbajo lied that the greatness of Nigeria is its diversity. The opposite is true. We all know for 58 years, the diversity of Nigeria has not translated into peace, progress, and prosperity.

How many jobs have been created by the office of Osinbajo? Who are the faceless millions of Nigerians that were lifted from poverty? It’s amusing that Gulani as a researcher and political scientist doesn’t know how to dig up the number of jobs that have been created by Osinbajo or Buhari.

Gulani must be talking about millions of young graduates who work as Okada commercial cyclists. Or millions of poverty-stricken Nigerians trying to flee the country for better opportunities overseas.

Gulani doesn’t know when a country is in recession or out of recession. A recession is when an economy declines significantly for at least six months with a drop in the following six economic indicators: real gross domestic product, housing, income, employment, manufacturing, and retail sales. Going by these indicators, Nigeria has been in perpetual recession. And we’re still in the doldrums!

Talking about the National Economic Council (NEC), the NEC is as good as dead. It has failed woefully to jumpstart the economy. The impact of NEC on poor Nigerians is nil.

By the way, what is National Livestock Transformation Plan (NLTP)? When was NLTP started? How many Nigerians know what NLTP is about? If NLTP was in place, why is Osinbajo and the spectator President Buhari trying to force RUGA down our throats? Like all other programs of Osinbajo-Buhari regime, NLTP is a fraud. It’s a scam. Its nonsense!

Gulani’s rebuttal is a foolish distraction. It’s a depraved and convoluted piece. It reads like narrative of madmen without specialists (apology to Wole Soyinka).

No doubt, evil days are here: hunger, unemployment, homelessness, sickness, fear, insecurity, crisis, chaos, violence, killings, kidnappings, lawlessness have taken over the land. Young ones are written off as lost generations.

The country is growing apart and falling apart. We should avoid the Gulanis of the world like a dissident stream in order to rebuild this lawless, hopeless, and God forsaken nation.

[email protected]