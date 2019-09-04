Restructuring of nigeria is blasphemy -By Sunday Agboola

Restructuring of Nigeria , Some political parties and politicians are calling on the Federal Gov’t to restructure Nigeria.

Well those who are calling for restructuring they are right logically, because to me restructuring simply means reorganizing or change the way in which (something) is organized, so that everybody benefit.

But in the case of Nigeria it is a different thing, as a citizen of Federal Republic of Nigeria, I have take my time to study the system of governace we are running and I could not find any faulty, also I went back from the beginning when Nigeria got their independence in 1960, I find out that Nigeria problem is not about the system of governance but leadership.

For me there his nothing to restructure in the system of governance in Nigeria, it is the political leaders who has to restructure their mind and their attitude.

If Nigeria his restructured today things will still not work out, it will remain undevelop country where there his no love for one another, women are not respected , youth are not encourage , people could not feed themselves, justics will not be found, it will still remain a country that has lookdown on themselves and straight there hand to Chinese, a country who has no trust , respect for there culture and tradition, who keep on seeking or begging for help before it can function. Restructuring Nigeria has nothing good to offer just to add more pains.

But if the political leaders can restruture their mind and attitude Nigeria will be a better place on earth , Some people said Nigeria has gone out of ‘Repair’ that there is nothing good lift in Nigeria , that the country should be bon down to ashes but I want to use these opportunity to let you all know my fellow Nigerians home and abroad.

The solution to Nigeria problem his not something so ‘BIG’, it is just a little turn around and Nigeria will be a better place, but who will turn Nigeria around it his we Nigerians, but before we could turn Nigeria around we need to forgive each other, love and trust ourselves.

Restructuring Nigeria will not bring anything good to the people of western region, northern region and eastern region , these politicians who are calling for restruturing of Nigeria has nothing good in mind.

They are just saying we need develotion of powers like they can do the right thing when the power are develoted. Nigeria dose not need restruturing, what Nigeria needed now his good leader.

Those politicians who are calling for the restruturing of Nigeria , they are doing these because they know we nigerians has find out they have faild us , so they are looking for excuse and using the word to blaspheme us when in fact there mind and thinking have not being restruturing.

Yes Buhari and his fellow politicians in govt power right now has filed, and that dose not mean the politicians who calling for restruturing has anything good to offer, the opositions are just looking for ways to get back to the power in 2019 and they bring in the English word ‘restructuring’ they have easily forgotten there was a time they where in power so what went wrong then or stop them from restructuring.

Right now the word restruturing his all over the country like that is the solution to Nigeria problem , which his wrong Nigeria solution it is a good leader who can make things happen without looking or afraid of doing what is right and also understand the problem facing the country. Most of Nigerians think those we called our leaders knows the problem the country his facing, I am sorry to say these ‘they don’t know’ if they know what his keeping them in finding solution for all these years. At list when someone his sick he/she knows the type of drags to take to feel better but the Nigeria sickness our leaders are jumping up and down when in fact the solution to nigeria problem his so easy has they think it is not. If any politicians who want to make nigeria a better place even if he dose not know or understand the nature of Nigeria problem, he/she need to take a good adviesr who understand the nature of problem Nigeria his facing and what ways to follow and put things right, Everything is not about who go to school or dose not, if I should be special adviesr to Buhari before these years run out Nigerians will want Buhari to remain forever.

Restruturing Nigeria will only create more poor people and environment, also it will divide us, Nigeria has filled just because of leaders and political advisers who has no vision. So restruturing Nigeria has nothing good to offer the only thing we Nigerians need now his let us join hand together and help also free our political leaders.

And the road to a new better Nigeria is not by insult or revolution but through intelligence.

S. AGBOOLA