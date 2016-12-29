Rethinking Nigeria’s Health, Safety And Emergency Preparedness -By Akanimo Asuquo Sunday

The recent fire outbreaks at the Yaba College of Technology, the Hallmark shopping mall, in Benin City, Edo State, and the Nigerian Breweries factory in Lagos, have, for the umpteenth time, brought to the fore the need to re-calibrate our workplace safety programs, fire prevention and control strategies and general emergency responsiveness. The claim by the fire personnel, in the case of the Benin mall fire, that the Fire Department did not have the required wherewithal, such as fuel and serviceable trucks to respond timeously to the emergency is a further attestation of the unconscionable negligence that safety issues are subjected to in our clime. It is an eloquent testimony to the fact that what requires common sense in other climes is perceived as rocket science in our quarters.

It is common knowledge that most public places and institutions in Nigeria do not place a premium on basic, irreducible safety standards. Safety issues are handled with levity in Nigeria. Memories of the carnage witnessed in the Ikorodu plastic factory fire in 2002, where scores of workers were charred to death, are still etched in our hearts.

In Nigeria, safety issues are relegated to the background. Little wonder why individuals, organisations and government would invest billions of naira in magnificent edifices, sophisticated equipment and a well-trained workforce, without according health and safety management its pride of place. A cursory glance at most public places would immediately reveal prevailing hazards and unsafe conditions and the complete absence of safety consciousness.

To most facility owners, their idea of safety revolves around hanging a few canisters of fire extinguishers along the doorway. Churches, mosques, malls, markets and hotels are operated without making reasonably practicable arrangements for fire prevention, fire fighting, escape routes and evacuation plans. The cost of putting in place an effective safety plan pales into insignificance when juxtaposed with the collateral losses occasioned by fire incidents.

This parlous state of affairs in our safety management system cuts across all facets of our endeavours. A trip to manufacturing plants and industries, especially steel smelting plants and plastic factories, would trigger reminiscences of the 19th century sweatshops where workers toiled under the most appalling, inhuman and harsh working conditions, without suitable, personal protective and respiratory equipment. Workers are subjected to hazardous conditions and unsafe work practices, with many exposed to highly corrosive and toxic substances.

Construction workers appear to be the most endangered in this regard. Works at great heights are carried out without necessary protective measures and contingencies, especially in the informal sector. Workers cling precariously to rickety bamboo scaffolds without fall arrest devices and harnesses. Most of these workers are completely oblivious of the hazardous nature of building materials such as cement and asbestos. Asbestos fibres, for instance, readily become airborne when disturbed and may enter the lungs, where they cause fibrosis (scarring and thickening) of the lung tissue. This leads to a condition known as asbestosis or mesothelioma (thickening of the pleural lining). Research suggests that 50 per cent of asbestos sufferers will also develop cancer of the lungs or bronchus.

Welfare provisions for workers, as stipulated in the country’s Factory Act and the International Labour Organisation’s (ILO) Convention are routinely breached with impunity by employers in Nigeria. The employer has a duty of care to prevent accidents and injury to health arising out of, linked with, or occurring in the course of work, by minimising, so far as is reasonably practicable, the causes of hazards inherent in the environment.

The use of incompetent persons in constructing public facilities also militates against safety. The avalanche of cases of collapsed buildings is an indication that specifications and standards are compromised. Private property developers are notorious for converting bungalows into skyscrapers while the regulatory bodies look the other way. A lot of public buildings are structurally compromised and are not fit for human habitation.

Many lives have been cut in their prime by our lackadaisical approach to safety. In Lagos, intra-city water transportation is not for the faint hearted. Tens of thousands of Lagos residents dwell along the creeks. They commute daily on decrepit, wobbly, wooden passenger boats. The only semblance of safety precaution taken is the substandard life vests that are handed out to commuters. Little wonder why most boat mishaps record high casualty figures. Similarly, beach resorts and swimming pool operators open their facilities to the public without competent life-guards and adequate safety warnings. They operate with reckless impunity and their activities are largely unregulated, leading to needless loss of lives.

A complete re-appraisal of our health and safety architecture is required. Organisations must entrench a safety culture and consciously promote awareness among its workforce. For safety matters to be taken seriously by the workforce there must be commitment at the top management level. Organisations need to acquire functional fire-fighting capabilities and trained in-house fire wardens, smoke detectors, heat detectors, sprinklers, self-closing fire doors, fire blankets, suitable fire extinguishers and other modern fire equipment that mitigate the spread of fire. At present, top management of most organisations are only concerned with production issues and profit making, with the exception of a few multinational corporations. Legislation must be put in place to compel organisations to have safety policies and adhere to same. Defaulting organisations must be sanctioned.

The Inspectorate Division of the Federal Ministry of Labour and Productivity must step up its proactive monitoring by carrying out inspections, safety tours and surveys in order to punish infractions and contraventions. Prohibition notices, improvement notices and shutdowns of gross violators would serve as a deterrent to others. Governments at the state level should set up safety commissions to enhance health and safety of its populace.

Akanimo Asuquo Sunday, a Health and Safety professional, writes from Lagos. You can reach him at [email protected].

