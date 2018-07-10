Retract your story and apologise to us now, ANRP demand of ThisDay Newspaper

Re: PDP Meets Today, Seeks Process for Consensus Presidential Candidate

A piece with the above headline written by Iyabosa Uwugiaren and Onyebuchi Ezigbo in Abuja was published on the ThisDay website (www.thisdaylive.com) yesterday, 9 July 2018.

In the third paragraph of the story our party, Abundant Nigeria Renewal Party (ANRP) was the second political party named among the political parties to meet and sign a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to spell out a strategic relationship ahead of the 2019 general election.

This assertion is erroneous, false, and misleading. We are not, and at no time were in talks with People Democratic Party (PDP) to enter into a strategic relationship. Nor did we sign any MoU.

This misleading story has harmed our integrity, reputation, and good standing. We therefore demand an immediate correction and retraction of the story. The apology and retraction is to be given same prominence as the erroneous report itself.

Thank you.

Respectfully

Sesugh Akume

National Spokesman

National Headquarters: Km 27 Umaru Musa Expressway (Airport Road) FCT

Telephone: 09064796674 (9 am – 5 pm)

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.anrp.org.ng

