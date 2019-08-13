Revelation 12:7 shall be the fate of the British Contraption -By J. Ezike

Then war broke out in heaven.

Michael and his angels fought against the dragon,

Who fought back with his angels – Revelation 12:7

And so be glad,

You heavens, and all you that live there!

But how terrible for the earth and the sea!

For the Devil has come down to you,

And he is filled with rage,

Because he knows that he has a little time left. – Revelation 12:12

I saw in the midnight sky of the 12th of August 2019, a prolonged manifestation. The Moon of that 11th hour which poured its light onto the 12th hour of midnight carried an abstract sign. I watched it like a man under a spell. I gazed at it. It gazed at me. Silently. But in that mystic silence, it spoke.

One of my dearest friends, a prophet, by name Prophet Remigius, a man whom through the lens of my young mystic eyes I see an Elijah of our time, had told me many years ago that prophets do not reveal everything they see or know. He had hinted those words to me like a Master of mysteries helping his humble student to embrace wisdom, to die a little that he may be reborn and through his rebirth comprehend the language of the Universe. He had also said that sometimes, as a prophet, as a mystic, when you know something beyond the natural, beyond the corporeal, something which others do not know, it is best to act nescient, to keep mute, unless stirred within.

Think of it as the parable of the thief who wears the mask of friendship to act on his mischief but takes his mischief too far when he befriends the “eye” that sees the hand writing on the sky. The “eye” pretends not to know, not to see. It lets the thief to stew in his false competency, in the fictitious belief that what his hand pulls or draws – in secret – cannot be seen by the “eye”.

I enjoin the curious reader of this essay to visit Revelation chapter 12 verses 1-17. I highly recommend the aforementioned scriptures because the mystery of 12, of that prophetic, biblical submission is about play out in “One Nigeria”.

The Rainmaker knows that what set the scene for a tumultuous rainfall are towers of dark clouds. The month of August connotes that the prophecy of 2019, the year of the fire, has reached its 11th hour. And the light of its mysterious Moon is about to be poured into the 12th hour – the hour of tumultuous rainfall. And that 12th hour has been yoked in the womb of September 2019.

On the 12th of August 2019, a dark cloud hovered in the sky of North America, above my mortal head and brought forth a rainfall that cried mysteries. In a corner of my mind, I was reminded of the mysterious Moon that gazed into my eyes at the 11th hour of “August the 11th” and poured its light onto the 12th hour of midnight – the time marking the birth of “August the 12th.”

If you are familiar with biblical mysteries, you will know that the 12 sons of Jacob, the 12 tribes of Israel, the 12 disciples, the 12 stones, the 12 angels, the 12 sacrifices, the 12 great priests, the 12 Minor Prophets, the 12 curses and all the symbolic references are not mere coincidence. It borders on the totality of a Universal dream, on the fullness of a divine plan.

The modern Nigerian church and its pastors and priests have a pathological way of exploiting the scriptures to manifest a really rather obscured significance. Matters were not helped by the fact that these Holier-than-thou ministers seemed rather to politicize our sufferings, our afflictions, our tormented souls, our accursed fates, which were at once diabolical and despicable as Moses’ Egypt, by far, than all the evils of the 21st century.

The Nigerian Church displays itself, therefore, as a slaughterhouse where minds are being butchered, and evils idolized on altar with deceptive casualness and souls amassed for the sword of the Caliphate-North. It has become the place of the sacrificial, the “Sacred Well” where the minds and the bodies of the gullible Nigerians are trapped in the spell of “One Nigeria”. And the mantra of “One Nigeria” can be heard from the lips of pastoral actors and actresses, who dramatize Nigeria with the breath of criminal optimism and vain hope. For this, the dissemination of illusive sermons about what Nigeria stands to become in future and the mythical greatness that awaits it, are destined to gain enough political support from the preservers and drivers of our collective slavery.

Our Church ministers and leaders, most of them in their religiously, neglectful mindset, who feel the dead pulse of Nigeria by instinctual fitness, do not speak within the competence of the Holy Spirit.

Someone tell Adeboye of the “Redeemed Church” that the Most High who struck down the helicopter wherein the soul of Osibanjo was entrapped on the day of the Moon which spelt grave tragedy for him, did not forget to leave a sign, a warning. That day, the 2nd of Feb 2019, certainly would have been the death, the finalization of his soul in time and space. It was the day Osibanjo had been “universally” scheduled for an untimely, violent death. I am talking about an “abrupt completion” of his earthly assignment in this life-time. That “warning” came with an abstract sign of mercy, a divine oyster card to a ‘second chance.’ Think of it as the parable of Jonah and the Whale. Adeboye must understand that the Most High is angry with him and Osibanjo. Therefore, the upheavals that will follow the month of September and the future sunsets within the sky of “One Nigeria” will bring a force of judgment on both of them. For the bloods of the innocents shall speak. This is a prophetic statement!

The year 1966 is about to revisit Nigeria. The semblances of events are there for any studious mind to capture. What started in January 2019 will peak in September and like a chain of reaction, like a domino effect, it will spill its fire into the month of October and then cause an “upsetting change” in November. All the agents of “One Nigeria” should pay attention. For the child with the birth mark of fire will from the womb of its Mother show its ugly head in September down to October and then it will spill a back-breaking hardship into 2020 and the great upheavals of 2021. And do not be surprised that this “hardship” and “upheaval” in question will be firmly accompanied with the inescapable, the inevitable “Second Nigerian Civil War.”

Someone tell Gowon that August 2019 is the 11th hour. This is the time and the hour for diplomacy, for dialogue, for a stakeholder’s meeting on about the “peaceful” dissolution of Nigeria. One does not have to be a sage to realize how little time is left to salvage lives and help forestall a repetition of 1967.

The powerful, soul rendering Open Letter to Sultan Muhammadu Sa’ad Abubakar, by our brothers of the Oodua Peoples Congress (OPC) is an applaudable revolutionary reaction to our colonial ancestry, our vassalage as Southern Nigerians, as Middle-Beltans to the Sultan of Sokoto and the “Devils” of the Northern Nigeria who are filled with rage and know that they have little time left.

But it is pertinent to keep a note of warning at the back of our minds that the Northern Nigeria will not let go without delivering the “child with the birth mark of fire.” And Gowon must know that the oncoming “anti-referendum” and “anti-revolution” series of massacres within the sky above “One Nigeria” cannot be prevented by mere mouthing of biblical scriptures, or sharing a hall of church-loving hypocrites to sing it-shall-be-well-with-Nigeria.

Something inescapable, inevitable will happen unless the Northern Nigeria and its Caliphate are forced to a round-table, to dialogue and to renegotiate the expired British Contraption. Gowon may choose to care less of this warning; he may choose not to relent on his stronghold to the One Nigerian anthem, he may choose to retain the vestiges of his intrinsic, military wickedness that won a historical place in the butchering of eight million Biafrans, but there is no Church in the face of the earth that has in its possession the right gallons of the blood of Christ, sufficient enough to wash his atrocious sins of 1967 till date.

I write to Gowon, not as his God, not as his creator but as a mouth-piece of the Divine. And I can authoritatively tell him that I am not Adeboye who politicizes the speech of Heaven. I am not Osibanjo who commercializes the will of God. I am writing to him, as a re-incarnated Biafran soul from the timeline of 1966-1970, that as the sky bleeds rain and the clouds forever tenants in its realm, his soul will not know peace. It will wander miserably in the “afterlives.” His Karmic debts are born. And only in those debts lives his Forgiveness. And part of that “debt” is to ensure, to deem it fit that before he meets his grave, Biafra is set free, and every soul brutally murdered in the war of 1967-1970 – which never ended – will finally rest in perfect peace. Damned be his soul, if a second Nigerian Civil War is born!

If I were Gowon, I will do everything humanly possible within the “Amalgamation context” and outside “Church context” to mediate the grievances between the Southern Nigeria, the Middle Belt versus the Northern Protectorate through democratic and humanistic options, through civility and constitutional referendum on self-determination. If I were him I will waste no time to prevent what looms from the month of September 2019. For that will be the beginning of Nigeria’s dizzy dance to 1967. In other words, Revelation 12:7 shall be the fate of the British Contraption.