Revolution versus Extinction Rebellion; the reality of the situation in Nigeria -By Greg Odogwu

The word revolution had never taken such a fundamental meaning as it did in our country a couple of months ago when a group of activists led by Omoyele Sowore declared that it wanted “#RevolutionNow”. Although we read about revolution in our history text books, especially the one that classified the 1966 military coup as such, we never really situated the term in our present political realities. To many, it was just another nebulous word, which took shape in other climes. But not in Nigeria.

So, when the #RevolutionNow people materialised, it seemed we were not psychologically prepared to engage them. Being a “happy” people who are used to God’s miraculous interventions – as opposed to human-driven disruptions – we panicked.

All over the national news channels, you could perceive that commentators and opinion leaders were at a loss on how to clearly define the word. A simple term became complex because we suddenly realised that at the back of our collective mind, we never really wanted a disruption. Everybody pussyfooted around it, for it had become a national specter. The government spokespeople helped to obfuscate the matter, in an attempt to “anathemise” the concept, and criminalise the (aborted) protests.

As it stands today, we are still under the shadow of that spectre. Yet, I am not interested in revolution. To be clear, in a country as polarised as ours, anything short of the ballot box as a means of transfer of political power, is a definitive recipe for anarchy.

As an environmentalist, I am interested in a different kind of demonstration presently going on around the world. It is about saving the earth and its bioresources. Notable past revolutions like the American Revolutionary War (1775-1783), French Revolution (1789-1799), the 1848 European Revolutions, the 1917 Russian Revolution, the Chinese Revolution of the 1940s and the Cuban Revolution in 1959 were all violent. Blood was spilled, and the environment was harmed. The present world is trying to save the earth’s flora and fauna from such violent destructions.

Greg Odogwu

Extinction Rebellion is a socio-political movement with the stated aim of using civil disobedience and non-violent resistance to compel government action on climate breakdown, biodiversity loss, and the risk of social and ecological collapse. The movement was established in the United Kingdom in May 2018. By October 2018, about 100 academics signed a call to action in support of the movement.

In November 2018, five bridges across the Thames River in London were blockaded. In April 2019, XR occupied five prominent sites in central London: Piccadilly Circus, Oxford Circus, Marble Arch, Waterloo Bridge, and the area around Parliament Square.

XR wants to rally support worldwide around a common sense of urgency to tackle climate breakdown. The movement uses a circled hourglass, known as the “extinction symbol”, to serve as a warning that time is rapidly running out for many species. It is in this spirit that the 16-year-old Swedish girl, Greta Thunberg, started her school protests last year.

An assembly of more than 1,000 people took place at Parliament Square, London on October 31, 2018, to hear the “Declaration of Rebellion” and occupy the road in front of the Houses of Parliament. In November 2018, activists blockaded the UK’s Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy; unveiled a banner over Westminster Bridge; glued themselves to the gates of Downing Street; and closed an access road to Trafalgar Square. On “Rebellion Day”, about 6,000 people blocked the five main bridges over the River Thames in London for several hours. On “Rebellion Day 2”, the roads around Parliament Square were blocked and mock funeral march travelled to Downing Street and Buckingham Palace.

In February 2019, ‘swarming’ roadblocks were held outside London Fashion Week venues and XR called on the British Fashion Council to declare a “climate emergency”, and for the industry to take a leading role in tackling climate change. In March, around 400 protesters poured buckets of fake blood on the road outside Downing Street to represent the threatened lives of children. On April 1, protesters undressed and glued themselves to the glass in the House of Commons viewing gallery during a debate on Brexit.

As Nigerians would say, “like joke, like joke” the Extinction Rebellion is yielding fruits. In January 2019, XR staged an occupation of the Scottish Parliament’s debating chamber in Holyrood, Edinburgh. In February, council chambers were also occupied by XR groups in Norwich and Gloucestershire. A week later, neighbouring Somerset County Council declared a climate emergency, citing school strikers and XR as having some input into the decision. In late February, following an XR petition, Reading Borough Council also declared a climate emergency, aiming to cut carbon emissions by 2030, a week after discussions with the XR Reading group, and a day after the warmest winter day on record in the UK.

In May 2019, Roger Hallam and eight others stood as candidates in the European Parliament elections in the London and the South West England constituencies as Climate Emergency Independents. Between them, they won 7,416 out of the 3,917,854 total votes cast in the two constituencies.

In June 2019, 1,000 healthcare professionals in the UK and elsewhere, including professors, public health figures, and former presidents and royal colleges, called for widespread non-violent civil disobedience in response to “woefully inadequate” government policies on the unfolding ecological emergency. They called on politicians and the news media to face the facts of the unfolding ecological emergency and take action. They supported the school strike movement and Extinction Rebellion.

Other countries have joined the Extinction Rebellion movement. On September 5, 2019, traffic was blocked at multiple intersections in midtown Manhattan, New York, USA, to bring attention to the fires in Amazonia. The next day, an XR activist climbed the Unisphere in Queens, New York.

In Australia, activists staged “Declaration Day” on March 22 at the Victorian State Government; also in Melbourne, Adelaide, Sydney and Brisbane. In the week beginning from April 15, XR activists occupied the Parliament of Australia’s House of Representatives and part of the International Criminal Court, The Hague, forming human chains. Similar actions took place in Berlin, Heidelberg, Brussels, Lausanne, Madrid, Denver and Melbourne. In Switzerland, XR activists blocked a bridge in Lausanne on September 20, 2019.

One would ask, what does this XR activists want? The Extinction Rebellion’s website states its aims: Government must tell the truth by declaring a climate and ecological emergency, working with other institutions to communicate the urgency for change. Secondly, government must act now to halt biodiversity loss and reduce greenhouse gas emissions to net-zero by 2025. And, thirdly, government must create, and be led by the decisions of, a citizens’ assembly on climate and ecological justice.