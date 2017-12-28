Revolutionalising Nigeria’s Political sector: Historical and Political Mirage -By Emmanuel Ehiogu

Nigeria was named by Flora Shaw in January 8th, 1897. This was invented in the Period after her work for the Manchester Guardian. This Nigeria, has grown fiercely overtime through the breeding of some European Lords which had commenced since 1861. Nigeria was however annexed by the Anglo-saxons, this initiated maiden governors that ruled Nigeria directly and vicariously. The federation started to form through the amalgamation of the northern and southern protectorates by the colonial master known as Sir Frederick Lugard, who ruled from 1914 to 1919. When the amalgamation took effect, the British government sealed off the south from the north from 1914 to 1960, a period of 46 years, this was because they did not want a full contact of the north and the south, due to the fact that the south was more educated, hence did not want a pollution of the north.

This frivolous attitudes or decisions were covered with a cacophony of lies by the Anglo-saxons. Due to this stance, nationalism sauntered down the threshold of the Nigerian activists. The theoretical framework of this trajectory of nationalism was the conceivability of political parties and other requisite social groups to enhance the dreams of self-government.

What makes it especially galling today, is the realisation of the system of political incongruities hovering around the nation. This had started from the onset and was passed down to the recent government. The system of politics in Nigeria has become diabolical and full of wars of attrition, the politicians would, however, be identified as individuals, who dine with the devil using the proverbial long spoon. This disorientation has metamorphosed myriad civilized minds to virulent and parochial entities, who flounder in the sewage of corruption, making unrealized enthralling promises. Politics must be conveyed outrightly by true federalism, citizens must be given the chance to speak appropriately. A British governor, before Nigeria’s independence, has done something like that which appeared quite spectacular. This Sir John McPherson constitution of 1951, was the only constitution that got to every nook and cranny of Nigeria. Everybody was highly consulted and everybody’s opinion was appreciated. No group was able to claim marginalised and isolated from the spheres of politics.

Nigeria has aged 57, yet there are still some theoretical postulations that are already a mirage. If there must be a development then there must be a revolution in the Nigeria’s political sector. Even though the dangerous zone of hyperboles are boycotted, Nigeria would still not be equated with some other African countries. Countries like Seychelles, Egypt, Tunisia, South Africa, Ghana, Libya etc are epitome of development in Africa. Every entity in Nigeria needs to be revolutionized for transparency and effectiveness. Citizens need to be oriented on the level of importance towards the actualization of the stupendous lofty dreams the country has, and also disorient people dispassionately starting from the head. This disorientation would be based on more thriftiness, less parochialism. Citizens must know that the country’s humongous resources should not be used for frolicking and fraternization. In this regard, there should be an auspicious economy foisted by the relinquishment of a voodoo economic system.

The benefits of a revolutionized Nigeria cannot be overemphasized. If Nigerian leaders would hearken to the multifaceted deluge of warnings, then there would be an alteration in this repetitive, dazzling and political mirage.

Ehiogu Cyborg Emmanuel (Economic History, University of Ibadan).

