Forgotten Dairies
#RevolutionNow – The Only Way To Achieve It – Every Young Nigerian Must Know This -By Austeen Anibe Otene
Following the recent protest by some few Nigerians who thought the only solution to Nigeria’s problem is by stirring the waters to trouble it have given a reason for my opinion to be aired.
As much as we are all victims of the misrule bedeviling us a nation which obviously has a root in our selective judgment based on our interests, biased sentiments and intuition, it is not enough to invoke the revolution toga.
As the word connotes, “Revolution is a forcible overthrow of a government or social order, in favour of a new system”
Have we considered children and women who fall under the most vulnerable set in our country as we preach #RevolutionNow?
1. This present Nigeria can only be revolutionized through ATTITUDE CHANGE which holds about 80% requirement to revamp Nigeria. This is a
After we have successfully RESET our mindsets, then we can proceed to option number which is;
2. Through the BALLOT.
And to achieve 2,
To achieve 1 and 2, we must invoke 3,4,5 and 6 below.
3. The plan must have an outlook of the next 4 democratic cycle in 2023.
4. We must begin with the sensitization of every Nigerian most especially, the young Nigerians to refrain from supporting the elitist class seeking political office.
5. Young Nigerians MUST vie for legislative position across the nation. Most especially, the National Assembly. The reason is simple, we can begin the process of changing this country through legislation starting from the overhaul of the current Nigeria’s constitution. When we effectively overhaul our current constitution to suite democracy, then we would have solved the remaining 20% of our problems.
