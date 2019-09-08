RevolutionNow – The Only Way To Achieve It – Every Young Nigerian Must Know This -By Austeen Anibe Otene

Following the recent protest by some few Nigerians who thought the only solution to Nigeria’s problem is by stirring the waters to trouble it have given a reason for my opinion to be aired.



As much as we are all victims of the misrule bedeviling us a nation which obviously has a root in our selective judgment based on our interests, biased sentiments and intuition, it is not enough to invoke the revolution toga.



As the word connotes, “Revolution is a forcible overthrow of a government or social order, in favour of a new system”



Have we considered children and women who fall under the most vulnerable set in our country as we preach #RevolutionNow?



Having said this, I think the recent development led by Sowore was a totally misplaced priority in whatever guise. To achieve such quest , you must engage in a wide range consultation exercise across board . However, I have thought of the following:



1. This present Nigeria can only be revolutionized through ATTITUDE CHANGE which holds about 80% requirement to revamp Nigeria. This is a factor that must be dealt with on individual basis, and it has to do with every Nigerian which includes me and you.



After we have successfully RESET our mindsets, then we can proceed to option number which is;



2. Through the BALLOT.



And to achieve 2,



To achieve 1 and 2, we must invoke 3,4,5 and 6 below.



3. The plan must have an outlook of the next 4 democratic cycle in 2023.



4. We must begin with the sensitization of every Nigerian most especially, the young Nigerians to refrain from supporting the elitist class seeking political office.



5. Young Nigerians MUST vie for legislative position across the nation. Most especially, the National Assembly. The reason is simple, we can begin the process of changing this country through legislation starting from the overhaul of the current Nigeria’s constitution. When we effectively overhaul our current constitution to suite democracy, then we would have solved the remaining 20% of our problems.



And when we are able to deal with the above, trust me, Nigerians would have taken back their country from the very few who have held it hostage over the years.



You will agree with me that this seemingly complex situation is being triggered by unrelenting efforts by separatist who uses religion and tribalism to blackmail politically which further cause major distractions and setbacks as well as cracks in our unity and strength as a people.



I hope every Nigerian should think more of the man they see in the mirror as the first point to be addressed. Not the man sitting in Aso Rock. Not the State Governors.



The moment we decide to cast our ballot, is the moment we decide the future with our own hands. So it all begins with me and you.

