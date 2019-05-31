Rich People Do Not Go To Hell, Poor People Do -By Adetayo Omotoyosi Adeolu

The question of a wonderful abode after Man’s sojourn here on earth is still a mystery. Where will a man go after death?

Many religions have their own theories on where the destination of man will be after his death. The religions at the forefront of this position are Christianity and Islam.

The leaders of these two religions believe there is a place that all men given birth to by a woman must return to. That place is called HEAVEN.

They further argued that there are indeed criteria that have to be met by man for him to enter heaven.

Firstly, one must believe in God and confess him as the one and the only true supreme being.

Secondly, one must serve him diligently with all his heart and belongings if necessary.

Thirdly, a person that wants to go to heaven must stay away from sin and temptations in whatever outfits they are dressed in.

On the other hand, is the Atheist who does not believe in God not to talk of a figment called “Heaven.” They are always on the lookout for the lapses of those religions that believe there is a place after Man’s stay on this earth, where the good ones are rewarded with a gift of Heaven and the sinners are chased to a place called Hell-Fire.





Some of these atheist see the claim of those religions as an invented scam meant to derail man from using the power of his intellect and enjoying his stay here while putting fears in his mind.

They also believe that heaven and hell as preached by these religions have a specific goal which is to extort money from the people, deceive them mentally, emotionally, financially and otherwise.

To these atheists, what takes one to heaven or hell if there is ever a place like that is not Man’s devotion to a God or his prayers. It is basically the attitudes that set him to the right path.

But the front-line religion advocates, Christians, and Muslims most times label whoever that doesn’t subscribe to their way of life and teachings an infidel. If the infidel refuses to accept God and worship him dully. He has no other place to go when he dies than hell-fire.

It is against the backdrop of the above arguments and sentiments that this article seeks to juxtapose who goes to heaven and hell between the rich man and the poor man.

If you follow the two major religion Christianity and Islam closely with an unbiased mind and approach. You will notice that a particular subject keeps coming on every time. The subject of “suffering” is common and is used as the criteria of getting to this place called heaven.

There are vivid examples in the holy books of these two religions.

The question that comes to mind is, must suffering be one of the criteria of going to heaven?

It is sad that the majority of poor people have resigned to faith and conditioned their minds to suffer here on earth while dreaming and anticipating a beautiful and happy life when they get to heaven.

But can you really, in all honesty, blame them?

Take the Christians for example, there are verses in the Bible that tends to give credence to the subject of suffering.

In the Bible, the adherents are charged not to go after the things of this world.

In all fairness, these words have been misinterpreted by both the custodian and the followers of this religion.

There are examples in the Bible where a poor man who suffered and toiled went to heaven and the rich man went to hell.

It is sad that most religious leaders and followers alike still allow those stories to influence their decisions and lifestyle here on earth and by extension their future.

While I am not advocating for the Get-Rich-Quick approach.

I believe a man should be the master of his own journey by not only recognizing that his creator has given him many potentials to live fully on this earth.

It is my view that a man should do anything legally and morally upright to achieve his dreams here on earth and never consider suffering as a permanent feature in his life. He must never resign to faith and accept poverty as final. This does not mean that he will not come face to face with problems or obstacles, the problems is in him accepting those trying periods as final and as a criteria of going to heaven.

There is hardly anything a man can do in this world without money. The love for money is not the problem, rather it is the greediness of man for money that is the root of all problems.

How do you explain away the leaders of these two religions — Christianity and Islam, who live in palatial mansions, dressed in the best outfits, drives in the best cars money can afford and even own their own private jets?

Yet these leaders still mount the pulpit to tell their followers not to go after the things of this world. It looks more like an irony, perfect dramatic deceit of the people.

A good leader leads by leaving a lasting impression on his followers. Not by saying one thing and acting in another way.

Ordinarily one would have thought that the rising number of worldly acquisition of properties by these religious leaders would have them question the teachings of these pastors and Imams but that is not the case.

In fact, these followers are ready to mob anyone, group or association that dare questions their leaders who acquire choice properties. More like a mental subduement.

Now to the issue of who goes to heaven and who goes to hell between the rich man and the poor man.

Poverty is likely going to drive a man to hell than when he has money or he is in the middle of abundance. A poor man is always on the lookout to steal and perpetrate acts of criminality. He is 100x more likely to commit crime compared to the rich man because of lack.

Check the highest number of criminals in the world, the poor people are always at the forefront. It is no longer a question of morality or uprightness when hunger comes knocking on the door of a poor man. All of his actions is now geared towards surviving through the day with his family.

There is the probability that if he can’t get those things legally, he will switch to crime. The tendency to commit crime is more in a poor man than in the rich man.

The rich man can even buy him over with his money. Look at all the bombings and killing perpetuated by Boko-Haram and the Fulani-Herdsmen, the foot soldiers are always the poor people. Their sponsors are always rich people. Suffice to say that suffering is not a qualification of going to heaven, in fact, it is an impediment.

Studying the above arguments carefully and comparing them with the views of the two major religions that states that a sinner will never see the kingdom of God.

We can deduce that most sinners that will go to hell will be poor people because they commit most of the crimes regarded as a sin.

They will only be joined by a few rich people that missed their ways.

But in all, rich people do not go to hell, only poor people do.