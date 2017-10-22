Rochas, gift that keeps grieving -By Onoshe Nwabuikwu

Just when you think it can’t get any incredulous, someone does their best to prove you wrong. I’m talking about the latest from the Imo State governor, Rochas Anayo Okorocha. I imagine even the mere mention of his name prepares many for what could be a segment tagged: ‘I can’t believe he did/said that.’ Governor Okorocha’s latest contribution to this ‘I can’t believe he did/said that’ was last Sunday’s unveiling of a ginormous statue of South Africa’s president, Jacob Zuma. That move was roundly criticised everywhere, from Nigerians home and abroad to South Africans who were not pleased that a man, who is enmeshed in all kinds of controversies from corruption to back home, is being feted, almost canonised in Imo State.

The governor felt pressed to respond to critics in a sort of Donald Trumpian disconnect from real life. And on Wednesday, came a press statement credited to his Chief Press Secretary, Sam Onwuemeodo. Under the general tone of owing no apologies for the Zuma statue bla bla bla comes this nugget: “And in case these ‘Galatians’ do not know that all we need to do to attract good things or investments to Imo is erecting statues, then, we have no option than to erect as many of such structures as possible…The PDP for the 12 years they held sway, never attracted any meaningful visitor to the state except the PDP NEC members who were coming to loot the state.” Really, Governor? Does this mean Rochas himself never visited Imo State in those 12 years, yes?

Bear in mind, Rochas is in his second term as governor having assumed power in 2011 under APGA and later decamped to the APC. However, I have noticed that in the general discussion concerning Rochas, not enough significance is made about the fact that he’s a governor of the ruling party, the APC. Yet, after over six years of governing, the now infamous PDP’s rule is the card he can still reach for? And how do you as flagbearer of the APC, which is a self-professed zero-corruption party, justify wasting money celebrating a man some would call the face of corruption in South Africa? And there’s the tiny matter of whether Imo State can actually afford all this extravaganza.

Now, here’s a flashback to some Rochas’ news reproduced from the COME AGAIN? section of this column:

“All I can say is that Mr President is in good health, he is not on life support and he will soon be back. I was thinking I was going to see him in the hospital but he is not even in the hospital. He was at home relaxing and having a good time”-on Channels TV, July 26, 2017. This was during Rochas’ visit to President Buhari in the UK whose stay abroad was almost 3 months at that time.

“Governor Okorocha gives outgoing Imo CP N5m to fuel his car”– Wednesday April 5, 2017.

These quotes don’t do justice to the Rochas phenomenon. Who can forget news about him haggling with pensioners to forfeit part of their money? Or the proposed introduction of a three-day work week, so workers can use the remaining two days for farming? And perhaps, a prelude to the Zuma statue was the billboard with the picture of Rochas shaking former US president Barack Obama. I believe he said it was part of the dividends of democracy.

Why are we so blessed? Or I should ask why is Imo State so blessed?

REEL REVIEW

Blade Runner 2049

Director: Denis Villeneuve

Starring: Ryan Gosling, Harrison Ford, Jared Leto, Ana de Armas. Robin Wright, Sylvia Hoeks,

Blade Runner 2049 is a “neo-noir science fiction” film and sequel to the 1982 Blade Runner (2019). As with the original Blade Runner, the story revolves around a police officer and a blade runner. In the first Blade Runner, Rick Deckard (Harrison Ford) was the police officer. This time around, Ryan Gosling as K is the Blade Runner and also a cop at the Los Angeles Police Department. At home, he lives with Joi, his holographic girlfriend Joi who is of course not real.

To understand the jargons, a blade runner is charged with the job of clearing out older models of replicants. And replicants are “androids” who look like human beings. If all this sounds like a sci-fi lesson, not to worry, I’m learning just as you are.

Officer K is good at his job. Until he’s told about a child whose very existence spells doom for the entire world. So? The child has to die. As K doesn’t have a soul, this shouldn’t be a problem but why is he hesitating? Will he succeed?

Meanwhile if you’re not a sci-fi fan or already know about this franchise, you’ll do well to learn a thing or two before sitting through the film which is at least 2 and half hours long. In any case, there are regular world themes like betrayal, even love-lost love, unconsummatable-everyone can relate to. Fortunately, there parts the non-geekish can enjoy. Plus, the 3D version helps with all the cool gadgets like the flying (Peugeot) cars. Peugeot? There’s Coke too.

Well, who knows what’ll happen by 2049?

