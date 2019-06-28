RUGA Settlement: Why Is FG Bent On Land Grabbing For The Herdsmen? -By Oluwapelumi Adejumo

There is no gainsaying that several states in the country, since the inception of Buhari’s Presidency, have been under continued attacks by the Fulani herdsmen. Most of these attacks often leave behind gory tales for the indigenes of the lands as their farmlands are pillaged and burnt (Simon Kolawole reported a case of his friend recently), whilst defenseless people; both old and young, women and children are either maimed, kidnapped or killed or even have the three aforementioned fate befall them. These acts of terror against the people have continued unabated for the best part of the last four years without a viable solution coming forth from the government which has led to an increased bad blood between the people (farmers) and the Fulani herdsmen.

Perpetrators of these crimes have been identified but they have always been mostly treated with levity and purpotedly rewarded with huge sums by the government –recently, there were rumors of the Federal Government offering Miyetti Allah N100 billion to stop the killings and kidnappings being carried out by its members. And instead of arresting and prosecuting the evildoers or seeking ways of drastically reducing the incessant bloodshed, the federal government has made it its business to make sure that indigenous lands of its citizens are handed out to these herders who the government have said to be mostly foreigners from neighboring Niger, Chad, Cameroun, and even far away Mali and Senegal.

Chief Audu Ogbeh, former Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, had earlier disclosed that the government’s prefered solution to these clashes between the herdsmen and farmers was simply: cattle colonies. In his words, “We have to deal with an urgent problem, cattle rearing and the conflicts between farmers and herdsmen, and actually bring it to a halt… let us do our own by eliminating the conflict by creating cattle colonies.”

Then, this had generated furore as many stakeholders rejected it outrightly as being another form of land stealing/grabbing. And many of these stakeholders vowed not to release their lands for the then planned colonies. It would also be recalled that Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue states had described the Federal Government plan to establish cattle colonies as an insult to the indigenes of Benue states.

So, little wonder that the cattle colony establishment never saw the light of the day.

But recently, in an interview with NAN, Alhaji Mohammadu Umar, the Permanent Secretary in the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development made it known that the Federal Government has started establishing settlements for herdsmen across the nation starting with 12 pilot states. He further said “Under the new plan (Ruga settlement), cattle herders are expected to be registered and recognized with cooperatives for the purpose of the ranching scheme. These cooperatives will then be able to get rental agreements for land from state governments and also benefit from ranch resources on several terms including loans, grants, and subsidies.’’

This has generated lots of outcries and rejection from the differing stakeholders that the Ruga settlement is only a rebranded and doctored form of the erstwhile cattle colonies as there are little to no differences in both; using government resources to further the quest of what is supposed to be a private business. And also handing over the lands of indigenes to bloodthirsty foreigners.

Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Afenifere, all South Eastern states and state governments of Ondo and Benue States have faulted the plan by the Federal Government to establish Ruga settlements for herdsmen in states across the country and have rejected the possibility of their lands being used for the settlements.

With the foregoing in mind, and the agitations which the cattle colonies had earlier generated that led to its downfall, one wonders why the government wants to go through the backdoor in getting the lands of the people for the herdsmen.

Should the federal government be using the state resources to protect and further the interest of private businesses?

Since the government have said they –the herdsmen—are mostly foreigners, should we be giving out our lands to foreigners?

Should the government be placating the harbingers of terrors while neglecting those who suffer from these terrorist actions?

Forcing this new policy down the throat of the people would only lead to more bloodshed as the people would, rightly, defend their lands.

Some of these herdsmen are said to have been wrecking havoc on the highways in the southwestern region in the country which resulted in the Stakeholders’ security summit held in Ibadan on June 25 which was attended by all the six Governors in the region.

If these daredevils are able to strike such fear, anarchy and terror without having the lands of the indigenes, one begins to wonder the level of damage that would be done when the settlements are handed over to them.

