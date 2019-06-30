RUGA, To Be Or Not -By Roy Biakpara

About 1/2 of Africa have nomadic populations. From Senegal in W/Africa to Somalia in the east, from Algeria in the north to the Kalahari in S/Africa; people migrate with their herds of camels, goats, cattle & sheep. They can either be hunters, collectors &/or pastoralists. Various groups of Pygmies, such as the Mbuti of the Ituri Rain forest in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, the Bushmen of S/Africa, most Indigenous Australians prior to Western contact, some Adivasi tribal people of India, many Native Americans, such as the Nukak-Makú, Comanches and many other Plains Indians, the Yahi of California, indigenous inhabitants of Tierra del Fuego, or early people of Montana located at Barton Gulch. (UNHCR – The UN Refugee Agency).

Historically, nomads exploit is either desert like the Sahara, or semiarid like the Sahil and NE/Africa. The word “nomad” comes from a Greek word meaning “roaming about for pasture.” Grazing land & water are common property, while animals count as individual possessions.

At independence in 1960, Mauritania was essentially a nomadic society. The great Sahel droughts of the early 1970s caused massive problems in a country where 85% of its inhabitants were nomadic herders. Today only 15% remain nomads. Niger experienced a serious food crisis in 2005 following erratic rainfall and desert locust invasions. Nomads such as the Tuareg and Fulani, who make up about 20% of Niger’s 12.9 million population, had been so badly hit by the Niger food crisis that their already fragile way of life is at risk; nomads in Mali were also affected (BBC News, August 16, 2005).

Obviously, their herds are main sources of food and capital investment.

Pastoralism, the mobile aspect of agriculture concerned with the raising of livestock, also known at time as animal husbandry: the care, tending and use of animals such as cattle, camels, goats, donkeys, horses and sheep, has been characterised as being environmentally harmful, primitive, and detrimental to any national economy. The argument for and against still rages.

Pastoralism was seen as an evolutionary stage in human history, a phase following hunting-gathering and leading to sedentarisation and agriculture. In most parts of the world, Africa excepted, agriculture seems to have started earlier than pastoralism. Pastoralism develops from surplus, as individuals simply accumulate too many animals to graze around a settlement throughout the year. Peripatetic nomads, who offer the skills of a craft or trade to those they travel among, are most common in industrialised nations.

Pastoralism and warfare

Pastoralism and raiding have been associated since ancient times; Herodotos reported on the Scythian horsemen 2500 years ago (Davis-Kimball, Bashilov and Yablonsky, 1995). Since then, waves of raiders from Central Asia threatened Europe until the end of the Middle Ages. The earliest literary references to a people who appear to be pastoralists are the Amorites, said to have herded cattle, sheep, goats, and donkeys in the Near East in the first half of the second millennium BC (Cribb, 1991: 10).

The cyclical nature of the conflict between nomads and Governments was first described by the mediaeval North African historian, Ibn Khaldun, in his study of history, The Muqadimah (Rosenthal, 1967). This cyclism also helps explain why so much of the discourse of pastoral nomadism is framed in terms of “crisis” and “problem”; the explosive nature of relations with Governments and the natural environment suggests that a catastrophic cusp has been breached.

According to the International Crisis Group, as at July 2018, the rising clash was already six-times deadlier than the Boko Haram insurgency. In 2016, the report added that about 2,000 people were killed with tens of thousands displaced in Benue and Kaduna State alone.

Nomads Are Human Too

The USAID and the World Bank have encouraged private and commercial ranging over communal pasture land (John W. Bruce, Tidiane Ngaido, Robin Nielsen, and Kelsey Jones-Casey, for Land and Development Solutions International, 2013). With very little systematic records on the health status, nomads appear to be generally healthier than others in their immediate vicinity, but have much less access to health care, safe drinking water and formal education. Diarrhoea, respiratory infections, malaria, and measles were among the major causes of infant and child mortality (Sara Randall; 2015).

They are also susceptible to the spread of infectious diseases not only amongst themselves, but to other communities they travel across – this goes under the radar in the mostly developing countries where they are found.

There is also thought to be a high prevalence of sexually transmitted diseases (STDs) in these communities as postulated in a study in 2012 by Mary-Ashley Hazel. These herders over time, learned more about the relations between particular types of ecology and the spread of debilitating diseases, so they gradually developed the practice of seasonally removing their animals from danger zones.

Nigeria’s Problematic Structure

Authority systems that depended on farmers being subservient to pastoralists gradually collapsed in the postcolonial era. For example, in Nigeria during the colonial period, many non-Muslim populations were placed under a local juridical system controlled by the Hausa/Fulani. Court cases between herders and farmers tended almost invariably to be decided in favour of herders. However, after independence, farmers gradually began to take control of local authorities, and thus judicial systems, and their own appointees made decisions in courts (Fulani Pastoralists and Colonial Taxation in Northern Nigeria – A. G. Adebayo, 1995). The result has often been a reversal of the previous bias. That REVERSAL has just been currently REVERSED in this current administration. It is troubling when you find so many Nigerians go to school for titles and not for the knowledge. Even with a Ph.D., some authorities are suspicious of the depth of knowledge acquired by attending schools in Nigeria.

Questions aplenty: Has anyone truly studied History as a course that there is a total silence and lack of reference to the past? How much is being tabled to acquiesce supposedly intelligent people? In the case of seasonal pastoral migrations, committees were established throughout English-speaking West Africa to ensure that established cattle routes were respected by both farmers and pastoralists. Why is the favour so unbalanced today in the 21st century in Nigeria?

Example Resolutions

Agropastoralism is often also the key to interaction between the sedentary (defined later) and the mobile communities. SHARING THE SAME ETHNOLINGUISTIC IDENTITY with the pastoralists, agropastoralists often act as brokers in establishing cattle tracks, negotiating the “camping” of herds on farms (when crop residues can be exchanged for valuable manure) and arranging for the rearing of work animals, all of which add value to overall agricultural production.

Sedentarisation is the SETTLING of a nomadic population. Sedentarisation seems to be perceived as necessary in order to be able to provide the population with basic social services such as educational and health institutions. Although the nomadic population of Iran dramatically decreased in the 20th century, Iran still has one of the largest nomadic populations in the world, an estimated 1.5 million in a country of about 70 million. October 2018 issue of National Geographic magazine.

Kjersti Larsen and Manal Hassan in “The Case of the Hawawir in Um Jawasir, Northern Sudan”, talked about the Um Jawasir an irrigated agricultural project that was initiated in the early ‘90s. The project was a ‘post-drought development initiative aimed at repatriating the displaced Hawawir and thus, to rehabilitate their community. Hence this ‘post-drought development initiative is aimed at creating new livelihood opportunities within the desert in the form of Agropastoralism, anticipating a certain degree of sedentarisation. The project provides user rights to relatively small plots of irrigated farmland, to a number of people in the community (ADRA et al 1995, Johnsen et al 1996, Johnsen & Larsen 1997, Larsen & Hassan 1999). Hence, as part of the post-drought development, the Government of the Republic of Sudan decided to mark out an area in which a ’model village’ was established. An example of a failed sedentarisation attempt was the USAID and World Bank funded the Masaai Livestock and Range Management Project between 1969 and 1979 and cattle dips, dams, wells and roads were financed in order to increase livestock productivity and encourage the Masaai to sell more animals for beef. USAID finally terminated the project as pasture became quickly overgrazed (Fratkin 1997; Homewood 1995; Jacob 1980).

The Case of the RUGA (the RUGA experiment is Nigeria’s attempt as sedentarisation

MIYETTI ALLAH: “This Ruga settlement model is a component part of the livestock development and transformation plan that is being implemented under the Office of the Vice-President. It is a component part of it,”.

OFFICE OF THE VICE PRESIDENT: I’m Not Supervising Ruga Settlements, Says Osinbajo

BENUE STATE ASSEMBLY: State Assembly is in support of Governor Samuel Ortom and the people of Benue on the enforcement of the Open Grazing Prohibition and Ranches Establishment law and would never support anything to the contrary.

FEDERAL GOVERNMENT: In the next five years, the establishment of Ruga settlements in the country would stop open grazing by herdsmen and end herdsmen-farmers’ clashes across the country.

OTHER GOVERNORS: all the five South-East state governors, Samuel Ortom (Benue); Darius Ishaku (Taraba) and the Ondo State Government have rejected the Ruga settlements, saying they would not give out their land for herdsmen’s settlements in their states.

All statements above and more are a clear indictment that there is a total disconnect between the leaders, the middle, and those at the lower rungs of society. In the cases where settlement has been successful and peace returned, there has always been dialogue and great understanding between all stakeholders including the international community such as the UN Security Council, who must demonstrate greater resolve to work quickly towards political unity to address tensions and deescalate violence. Success stories on conflict prevention and resolution should be captured and promoted. Repatriation has always been a bonus as peace typically is primary. More determined and bold leadership is required to set aside differences entrenched in political positions and to guide national discourse and decision-making that supports the humanity of others. Leaders should use their positions to deliver better outcomes for people in need and to commit to sustained engagement.

The Other Side of the Equation aka Possible solutions

Agropastoralists can be described as settled pastoralists who cultivate sufficient areas to feed their families from THEIR OWN crop production. Agropastoralists hold land rights and use their own or hired labour to cultivate land and grow staples. While livestock is still valued property, agropastoralists’ herds are usually smaller than those found in other pastoral systems, possibly because they no longer rely solely on livestock and depend on a finite grazing area which can be REACHED FROM THEIR VILLAGES WITHIN A DAY, not many miles away as is the case today. Agropastoralists invest more in housing and other local infrastructure and, if their herds become large, they often send them away with more nomadic pastoralists.

The case of the oil wells where the Nigerian water is contaminated with oil and cancer-causing compounds such as benzene. Babies in Nigeria at double the risk of dying before they reach a month old if mothers lived near the scene of an oil spill before conceiving, study shows. There is also the depletion of Fish Population, loss of mangrove forests, etc. to also contend with. All past administration and the present have not truly excelled in perpetuating successful negotiations in resolutions of the conflict in that region.

Robust engagement of people and civil society in political and governance processes is critical to sustained conflict prevention and resolution. Women and women’s groups must be actively involved in decision-making. Young people part of developing and implementing solutions that create stability. Faith-based dialogue supported to promote stability, reconciliation, and social cohesion. Knowledge, technology and influence of business leaders used to promote sustainable solutions to bring stability and dignity to people’s lives (Political Leadership to Prevent and End Conflicts, Agenda for Humanity).

