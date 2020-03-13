Democracy & Governance
Sanusi’s Dethronement: Ganduje Most Notorious Public Face Of Disorder – Soyinka -By Great Imo Jonathan
Nobel laureate, Prof. Wole Soyinka has blasted Kano State Governor, Abdullahi Ganduje over his removal of the Emir, Muhammadu Sanusi II from the throne, describing the governor as the most notorious public face of disorder being propelled by the immunity he enjoys.
Soyinka, while reacting to the dethronement of Sanusi in a statement on Thursday said confidence in immunity has catapulted Sanusi’s tormentor to the ranks of the most notorious public faces of the disorder that the deposed Emir Sanusi strove to eradicate.
The Nobel laureate said Sanusi was a one-man EFCC sanitizations squad in the banking system taking on the powerful corrupters of that institution.
“Unblinking, he trod on the interests of powerful beneficiaries of a worm-infested sector and, in the process, created permanent enemies. By contrast, confidence in immunity has catapulted his tormentor to the ranks of the most notorious public faces of the disorder that Sanusi strove to eradicate. Obviously, vengeance lay in wait, and he was not unaware of it. The signs were omnipresent and Sanusi acknowledged their imminence.
“I know this for a fact. Apart from exchanges some mutual associates – we held, not so long ago, a phone conversation during his visit to London, just after the shrinking of his domain signaled the commencement of a systematic attrition of his status. I assured him I would shortly fulfil my long-standing promise to pay him a visit. He sounded very much aware of the impending fall of the axe of vengefulness and power primitivism. I can testify that he remained totally unfazed,” he said.
Soyinka said: “Most important of all, and most pertinently for the nation, Sanusi was one of the early warning voices against religious extremism whose bitter fruits the nation is currently reaping. Those who wish to understand how deeply he had anticipated and explored the potential consequences of this menace should refer to his novelette: The Adulteress’ Diary, a work that exposes and satirizes the hypocrisy of fundamentalist Islamic clericalism from the inside, that is, from the authoritative point of view of an Islamic scholar.
“This work did not endear him to hard core fundamentalist purveyors of social division, but even those opponents would have been wise to pay heed to his exposition, and its implicit warning. Then perhaps even if Boko Haram still remained inevitable, the nation would have been much better prepared for its onslaught, and those of allied malignancies like ISWAP.”
Soyinka said it was a pity that Ganduje lacked friends who could have saved him from himself, saying “Insofar as one can acknowledge certain valued elements in traditional institutions, the man he thinks he has humiliated has demonstrated that he is one of the greatest reformers even of the feudal order. That is beyond question, a position publicly manifested in both act and pronouncements.
“By contrast, Ganduje’s conduct, apart from the innate travesty of justice in this recent move, is on a par with the repudiated colonial order, one that out-feudalized feudalism itself, and is synonymous with authoritarianism of the crudest temper. The record shows, in this particular instance, that it is one that embodies modernized cronyism and alienated pomp and power – never mind the cosmetic gestures such as almajiri reformation. It has proved one of the worst examples of a system that enables even the least deserving to exercise arbitrary, unmerited authority that beggars even the despotism of the most feudalistic traditional arrangements,” he said.
“Why, I am not certain, but I do have the feeling that the palace gates of the Kano emirate are not yet definitively slammed against this Islamic scholar, royal scion and seasoned economist. It is just a feeling. Closed and bared, or merely shut however, the doors of enlightened society remain wide open to Muhammad Sanusi.
“As for his current crowing Nemesis, a different kind of gates remain yawning to receive him when, as must, the days of governorship immunity finally come to an end. Those whom the gods would destroy, they first make mad. The list is long, there are comrades in impunity awaiting their day of reckoning. The files remain open, and the nation remains on the watch. The wheels of justice grind slowly, but sooner or later, they arrive,” he added.
Join Conversation
The Unconstitutionality, Illegality Of Dethronement, Banishment Of Emir Sanusi Lamido Sanusi: Time To Halt Dangerous Trend And Macabare Dance Of Death -By Chief Mike Ozekhome opinionnigeria.com/t… pic.twitter.com/0KsU…
Trending Articles
Sanusi: Where Are The Akalamagbo Birds, The Bullet-Biters? -By Festus Adedayo
The last Monday sack of Sanusi Lamido Sanusi, erstwhile Emir of Kano, by the Kano State governor, Umar Ganduje, sent...
Did Ndi-Anambra Support Hosting Police Games? -By Ifeanyichukwu Afuba
In a sense, the celebrating and dancing crowds at the opening and closing ceremonies of the 12th Nigeria Police Games...
The Gospel Of “My Case Is Different” -By Rev. Fr. John Oluoma
The Story: once upon a time, the rat went to the chicken with his face riddled with pain and sadness....
Understanding The Impact Of Covid-19 On The Local Economy -By Richard Okunola
Following the recurrent global reports from the World Health Organisation (WHO), it is important for everyone (both young and old)...
Christianity, COVID-19, Canada, Anxiety, Hell, Coronavirus & OPEC -By Nneka Okumazie
It is possible to say that COVID-19 is – currently – the ultimate fuel of anxiety. The blizzard of stories...