Sanusi’s Dethronement: May You Not Fall To The Onslaught Of Vindictive Men -By Abdullahi O. Haruna

The dethronement of Sanusi Lamido Sanusi has nothing to do with his stance on the underdevelopment in the north but a very deadly vicious political fight between him and Ganduje. It was more of a personality contest that was sustained and taken to a dangerous crescendo to the detriment of common goal. The two people hated each other’s guts. Sanusi did everything possible to have Ganduje returned unelected in 2019 and with the eventual survival of Ganduje, he launched what has come to be defined as world’s most vicious personal vendetta.

Those who don’t forgive foes are dangerous players in the game of life, Ganduje’s final onslaught against Sanusi is perhaps the last power he has and without doubt, it has been exhausted. Whatever the motive, Sanusi seems to be enjoying the sympathies that have been tabulated by the world. The only villain now is the man that pulled the trigger- even though the deed has been done, Sanusi lives larger than life and more gigantic than the cage built for him.

The people you must never let your guard down for are politicians, they are cold-blooded beings. They don’t walk within the lanes of morality and conscience but by the deadly vehicle of interest. A politician can disown his son for power and befriend the devil for power. This is not a Nigerian thing but a universal human template.

May you not fall for the onslaught of vindictive men. Sadly musing