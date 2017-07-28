Security Challenges In Nigeria Universities: The True Story and the way forward -By Ahamefula Israel

Security, across the world, has recently become one of the most important issues, seemingly because of its indispensability in achieving peace and prosperity of nations, states and any form of organization in general.

In Nigerian Universities, insecurity have been a major challenge which has received below par attention from management. This threats to campuses are either from internal or external sources. Nevertheless, no citadel of learning is free from security challenges, but this challenges vary and have several predisposing factors.

In Abia State University, the story is relatively convenient. The triumphant entry of Professor Ikonne as the Seventh Substantive Vice-Chncellor has turn around the security history of the institution for good. In his blue print titled My Mandate “Our Story must Change” Professor Ikonne briefly but clearly outlined the vision, mission and strategies of his administration toward security challenges in the institution, as well as the specific steps to be taken for their actualization.

To him, the importance of a functional and civilized security department in an institution cannot be overemphasized. The psyche of security men must be remodeled through provision of cooperate outfit and trainings towards cerebral rather that physical disposition in terms of intelligence gathering, decency and politeness in approach yet very firm.

The procurements of Two Security Patrol Van (Toyota Hilux), Ammunitions, and Other Security gargets for the department speaks volume of his determination.He has also engaged fully the services of the Military, D.S.S, Nigerian Police and other security personals to help ensure adequate security in the university and its environ.

Amidst these measures, there are still challenges confronting security in the institution. It is true that the Vice-Chancellor has responded to the recent attack in the female hostel by setting up a special security patrol team, the call for additional step remains unquestionable.

To this end;

The points of entry should be well manned, and better measures for checks/screening of persons, luggage’s and vehicles coming in and out of the campus should be giving urgent attention.

Orientation and positive public enlightenment should be employed; students should be abreast of safety precautions both within and outside the campus.

Introduction of Security awareness courses into the curricula of general studies programming and regular publication of security related issues via various media should be encouraged.

The security directorate should pay more attention to crises management, Intelligence gathering, security networking as well as crime prevention.

Government at all levels, No governmental organizations, Good spirited individuals should also lend their support as security of life and property remains everyone’s business.

At this juncture, it is therefore wise to commend the State Government under the leadership of Okezie Victor Ikpeazu PhD for their unalloyed support to the university and for the choice of Prof Ikonne as the Vice Chancellor of Abia State University.

More also, Staff and Students of the institution deserves commendation for their continual support. ABSU will surely be better.

Ahamefula Israel, a senior advocate of Nigerian student’s writes from uturu. e-mail:[email protected]

